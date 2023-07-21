 6.0L Powerstroke Swapped Mustang

Diesel

6.0L Powerstroke Swapped Mustang

The Engine Builder team got to see this engine up close at the 2023 Ultimate Callout Challenge.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder by  Evan Laux

Tyler Hewett, an irrigation contractor from Tampa, has taken his passion for diesel engines to new heights by performing a remarkable Powerstroke engine swap on a newer model year Ford Mustang. Despite lacking a physical shop and working from his own garage, Tyler has transformed a once-wrecked Mustang into a powerful and visually striking machine.

We found it by chance at the 2023 Ultimate Callout Challenge – it was impossible to ignore as it was surrounded by a large group of spectators in the vendor area.

Tyler’s journey with diesel engines began with a deep appreciation for the Powerstroke family of engines. Having daily driven an F-250, he set his sights on swapping the motor into something a little sportier. Originally intending to use a Fox Body Mustang, the introduction of the S550 model in 2014 changed his plans. The project began in 2019, and after years of hard work and dedication, Tyler has realized his vision. The heart of this one-of-a-kind Mustang is a 300,000-mile 6.0L Powerstroke.

“The 6.0L Powerstroke is kind of the bastard child of the diesel world,” Hewett said. “But in reality, they make great power and as long as you know what you are doing, you can make reliable power all day long. This thing sits at the 5,000 RPM rev limiter and just eats it.”

Remarkably, the engine remains mostly stock on the bottom end, with upgrades limited to an ODawg Stage 3 intake manifold, KC Stage 2 turbo, and Warren Diesel 205/30 injectors among other minor additions. The result is an estimated power output of 600 to 650 horsepower.

Tyler mentioned to the EB team that his Mustang is primarily built for drifting. The front-end features substantial angle modifications, allowing the car to achieve an impressive 70 degrees to the tires. However, the Mustang’s presence at UCC was also driven by its burnout competition potential.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

