6.7L Turbocharged Cummins Engine

Diesel

Jessie Harris' Cummins-powered Chevy C10 won the Fastest Diesel honor at Sick Week 2023.

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Jessie Harris’ 1975 Chevy C10 has been passed down for generations. His grandfather purchased it new in ’75, before selling it to Jessie’s father in ’78, and then Jessie got his hands on it in the ’90s once he got his license.

Almost 50 years later and that same C10 has gone through quite a few changes. In fact, the two-wheel-drive Chevy just recently earned Fastest Diesel honors at Sick Week 2023. The machine was one of only a few diesels at the event and proved to be a stunner on the drag strip. It’s been known to leave the line with 50-psi of boost on tap and pull the front wheels off the ground in route to 1.1-second 60-foot times.

Before Sick Week, Harris’ truck could be spotted at Rocky Mountain Race Week and Hot Rod Drag Week on various occasions. He’s been racing the Cummins-powered truck since 2015, but before that, the truck was running gas, e85 or alcohol. Its diesel life began with a 5.9L P-pumped 24v Cummins that Harris had removed from his tow truck and dropped into the Chevy. Today, it boasts a turbocharged 6.7L Cummins that turns heads wherever it goes.

