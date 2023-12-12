 ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco

ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco 

Group honored for Marketing Excellence and Outstanding achievements in Innovation, Product Launch, and Supply Chain.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

ADD Group announced that the company has been honored with two high-class prizes: the Best Marketing Excellence from Advance Auto Parts and the APC Overdrive from ACDelco. 

The Best Marketing Excellence highlights the company’s exceptional marketing services and support that have significantly contributed to its growth and success in 2023. The APC Overdrive recognizes ADD Group’s outstanding achievement across global Supply Chain, Sustainability, Innovation, Product Launch, among others, the company stated. 

“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at ADD. “They reflect our ongoing commitment to OE quality, product development, sales support, marketing excellence and logistic services. At ADD group we have a continuous improvement culture, so we are driving excellence and innovation for global OES and aftermarket.” 

More information about the ADD products can be consulted through its customer relationship service by calling +86 576-8721-0118 or by visiting www.addchina.com.

