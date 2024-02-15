 Advance Auto Parts Announces ‘National Battery Day’ Promo

News

Advance Auto Parts Announces ‘National Battery Day’ Promo

DieHard battery giveaways and complimentary battery testing will be part of nationwide festivities held on Feb. 18.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Advance Auto Parts said it is jump-starting motorists’ attention to the safety and reliability of their automobiles by giving away free DieHard batteries on National Battery Day, Sunday, Feb. 18.

On that day, Advance said it will surprise randomly selected customers with a free DieHard battery, including those getting their current battery tested, at participating stores nationwide. As part of National Battery Day, Advance is partnering with pro football star quarterback Baker Mayfield to encourage motorists to get their car batteries tested.

A new national survey by Atomik Research reveals 91 percent of American motorists say they have experienced a dead battery, but nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of motorists admit they don’t think about having their car battery checked until it’s too late, according to Advance Auto Parts.

“Our team of automotive experts are committed to customer care and advancing the needs of today’s motorists, such as offering complimentary curbside battery testing and installation every day, including on National Battery Day, Sunday Feb. 18,” said Junior Word, Advance’s executive vice president, U.S. stores. “Checking the performance of your car battery can prevent unfortunate and even unsafe events caused by dead batteries.”

