 Advance, Wake Tech Award First Auto Program Scholarships
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Advance, Wake Tech Announce First Automotive Program Scholarship Recipients  

on

ADVICS Brand Launches New Packaging Design

on

Six Advance in NASCAR Advance My Track Challenge

on

Alliance Raises the Stakes with VIP Jackpot Winners
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO) Video
play

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut
Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes

Undercar: Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes
Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis

Underhood: Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis
Hard Parts Hunting

Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Advance, Wake Tech Announce First Automotive Program Scholarship Recipients  

 

on

Advance Auto Parts Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, today announced the first five recipients of its scholarship commitment to Wake Technical Community College (Wake Tech) and its new Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence. The scholarships are part of a larger commitment by the Advance Auto Parts Foundation that also includes a first-of-its-kind recruitment initiative aimed at increasing student diversity in the school’s automotive systems technology and collision repair programs to help address the nationwide technician shortage. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Over the next five years, Advance Auto Parts Foundation will support 25 students enrolled in Wake Tech’s automotive degree programs by funding $5,000 unrestricted scholarships for each student to offset educational and living expenses, plus a one-time $600 stipend to purchase tools needed for studies. The first five recipients of these scholarships were nominated by high school guidance counselors and selected by Wake Tech. They include:  

·       Bryant Torres Garcia of East Wake High School  

·       Amiya Hall of South Garner High School 

·       Alexander Kirschenbauer of East Wake High School  

·       Waylen Bryce McLeod of East Wake High School 

·       Javai Thomas O’Briant of East Wake High School  

These scholarship recipients will begin their training in the Automotive Systems Technology degree program in the fall 2022 semester.  

From left: Amiya Hall; Bryant Torres Garcia; Alexander Kirschenbauer; Waylen Bryce McLeod; and Javai Thomas O’Briant.

“Automotive repair jobs offer competitive pay, the opportunity to continue learning new skills and the satisfaction of knowing you’re helping someone get their vehicle back on the road safely,” said Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer of Advance Auto Parts. “Despite the many positives associated with careers in our industry, the technician shortage is worsening. This is one of the reasons we are so thrilled to partner with Wake Tech and help support students from all backgrounds and experiences who want to explore careers in automotive service and repair.”  

The scholarship announcement follows the opening of Wake Tech’s new $42 million Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence, a more than 100,000-square-foot facility on the college’s Scott Northern Wake Campus in Raleigh. The new facility allows the college to triple the number of students in its automotive systems technology program and add a new collision repair program.  

Advertisement

“The Advance Auto Parts Foundation’s support enables us to directly address automotive technician workforce and diversity needs,” said Dr. Scott Ralls, president of Wake Technical Community College. “We are grateful to Advance for their partnership in awarding the scholarships and within the larger programs that our new Hendrick Center supports.” 

In addition to a $200,000 gift from the Advance Auto Parts Foundation, Advance Auto Parts contributed $50,000 to outfit new tool rooms that support student learning. The tool rooms are branded DieHard® in celebration of DieHard’s new lifetime warranty hand tools, which exceed ANSI/ASME standards and feature an anti-slip open-end design on all combination wrenches, a driver handle designed for more ergonomic shape and a line of ratchets created for better wear resistance and strength than other bit materials. DieHard’s new hand tools deliver reliability and durability and represent the next wave of innovation for the brand.  

Advertisement

For more information, please visit https://corp.advanceautoparts.com/responsibility/advance-auto-parts-foundation/default.aspx.  

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: AISIN Expands Window Regulator Line

News: Snap-on’s New Software Release Offers Diagnostic Depth

News: ZF Makes TRW Electric Blue Brake Pads Available for Order

News: ASE Marks June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician