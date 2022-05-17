Advance, Wake Tech Award First Auto Program Scholarships

Advance Auto Parts Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, today announced the first five recipients of its scholarship commitment to Wake Technical Community College (Wake Tech) and its new Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence. The scholarships are part of a larger commitment by the Advance Auto Parts Foundation that also includes a first-of-its-kind recruitment initiative aimed at increasing student diversity in the school’s automotive systems technology and collision repair programs to help address the nationwide technician shortage.

Click Here to Read More

Over the next five years, Advance Auto Parts Foundation will support 25 students enrolled in Wake Tech’s automotive degree programs by funding $5,000 unrestricted scholarships for each student to offset educational and living expenses, plus a one-time $600 stipend to purchase tools needed for studies. The first five recipients of these scholarships were nominated by high school guidance counselors and selected by Wake Tech. They include:

· Bryant Torres Garcia of East Wake High School

· Amiya Hall of South Garner High School

· Alexander Kirschenbauer of East Wake High School

· Waylen Bryce McLeod of East Wake High School

· Javai Thomas O’Briant of East Wake High School

These scholarship recipients will begin their training in the Automotive Systems Technology degree program in the fall 2022 semester.

From left: Amiya Hall; Bryant Torres Garcia; Alexander Kirschenbauer; Waylen Bryce McLeod; and Javai Thomas O’Briant.

“Automotive repair jobs offer competitive pay, the opportunity to continue learning new skills and the satisfaction of knowing you’re helping someone get their vehicle back on the road safely,” said Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer of Advance Auto Parts. “Despite the many positives associated with careers in our industry, the technician shortage is worsening. This is one of the reasons we are so thrilled to partner with Wake Tech and help support students from all backgrounds and experiences who want to explore careers in automotive service and repair.”

The scholarship announcement follows the opening of Wake Tech’s new $42 million Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence, a more than 100,000-square-foot facility on the college’s Scott Northern Wake Campus in Raleigh. The new facility allows the college to triple the number of students in its automotive systems technology program and add a new collision repair program.