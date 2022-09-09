 ALI Expands Safety Manual and Offers New Digital Option
ALI Expands Safety Manual and Offers New Digital Option

News

ALI Expands Safety Manual and Offers New Digital Option

 

on

Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has completely updated and expanded Lifting It Right, the car lift safety manual, with more than 4 million copies sold. The second edition of the popular training tool features new information, photos and illustrations in a user-friendly format. For the first time, a digital version is also available. 

Lifting It Right is a guide to the safe operation and basic maintenance of the seven types of vehicle lifts commonly used in North America: in-ground lifts, two-post lifts, multi-post runway lifts, parallelogram lifts, scissors lifts, low-/mid-rise lifts and mobile columns. It is a companion to and reinforces the safe lifting practices presented in ALI’s industry-standard Lifting It Right online course

Working with the leading lift manufacturers supporting automotive and vehicle lift users throughout North America, the ALI team expanded the manual to provide the latest guidance on lift safety best practices. ALI experts wrote new content including a glossary, as well as information on lift capacity, lift inspection, load-holding devices, swing arm restraints and being a safe lift operator. 

The layout of this must-have reference tool for students and professional technicians was completely redesigned to make it easier to quickly find information. It now features chapters with identifying headers and footers for at-a-glance reference. Side bars call out crucial safety information while new full-color photos and custom drawings by automotive artist Nick Crouch illustrate key points. The softcover second edition has 36 pages, 12 more than the original. The all-new digital edition reflects the same content and layout as the print version, with the added benefit of always-on access through any device for maximum convenience.

“Over the last 35 years, Lifting It Right has taught millions of professional technicians, students and at-home mechanics best practices for safely using vehicle lifts, including how to properly lift and lower a vehicle, prepare the service bay, maintain load stability and take care of their lifts,” says R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “Our safety manual is used in vocational schools, car dealerships, independent shops and at home to help keep people safe when working on cars and trucks. We’re proud to offer a completely updated manual with all the latest guidance to train the next generation of lift operators.”

Lifting It Right is available from ALI member manufacturers and ALI Certified Lift Inspectors, as well as through the ALI store and ALI’s Amazon store. Quantity discounts are available for the print version, as well as options for bundling the print and digital manual together or with the purchase of single or subscription access to ALI’s Lifting It Right online lift safety training course.

In this article:
