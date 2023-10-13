 Amerit Fleet Solutions Inks Service Agreement with ChargePoint

Amerit Fleet Solutions Inks Service Agreement with ChargePoint

Amerit Fleet will provide maintenance and support for ChargePoint stations across the United States.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Amerit Fleet Solutions, a Walnut Creek, California-based provider of customized fleet maintenance and repair programs, announces a new service agreement with ChargePoint to provide maintenance and support for ChargePoint stations across the country.

ChargePoint is a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs).

Under the agreement, Amerit will leverage its footprint of more than 2,200 technicians to provide prompt, efficient and reliable preventative maintenance, inspections and warranty repairs to ChargePoint’s charging stations across the United States, ensuring that ChargePoint stations are operating at peak performance, according to the company.

“We understand that uptime is everything to commercial fleets. By cross training our technicians to support and maintain ChargePoint’s systems, we can ensure EV fleets are fully charged and ready for the work ahead.” said Dan Williams, CEO of Amerit. “As more and more fleets transition to electric vehicles, it’s critical that they have charging infrastructure they can rely on. We are committed to supporting ChargePoint in their mission to lead the charge in the transition to electric vehicles.”

With the new service agreement in place, Amerit and ChargePoint are well-positioned to meet the needs of the growing EV market and provide reliable charging solutions for electric vehicles across the country, the companies asserted.

BTC POWER Hires Business Development Manager

In this role, Patty de Llano will drive strategic partnerships and foster growth in government funding initiatives.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ballard, Quantron Unveil Zero-Emission Fuel Cell EVs

Both vehicles feature longer ranges and short refueling times compared to battery electric models, the companies said.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Stellantis Partners with Charge Enterprises

Charge has become an EV charging installation partner for Stellantis’s network of more than 2,600 U.S. dealers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Study: Businesses Commit to Circularity, But Hurdles Remain

A new study from Bain & Co. reveals that 55% of large businesses commit to circularity, but linear mindsets hold them back.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

