Amerit Fleet Solutions Inks Service Agreement with ChargePoint

Amerit Fleet Solutions, a Walnut Creek, California-based provider of customized fleet maintenance and repair programs, announces a new service agreement with ChargePoint to provide maintenance and support for ChargePoint stations across the country.

ChargePoint is a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs).

Under the agreement, Amerit will leverage its footprint of more than 2,200 technicians to provide prompt, efficient and reliable preventative maintenance, inspections and warranty repairs to ChargePoint’s charging stations across the United States, ensuring that ChargePoint stations are operating at peak performance, according to the company.

“We understand that uptime is everything to commercial fleets. By cross training our technicians to support and maintain ChargePoint’s systems, we can ensure EV fleets are fully charged and ready for the work ahead.” said Dan Williams, CEO of Amerit. “As more and more fleets transition to electric vehicles, it’s critical that they have charging infrastructure they can rely on. We are committed to supporting ChargePoint in their mission to lead the charge in the transition to electric vehicles.”

With the new service agreement in place, Amerit and ChargePoint are well-positioned to meet the needs of the growing EV market and provide reliable charging solutions for electric vehicles across the country, the companies asserted.