ASE Education Foundation, Goodguys Continue Partnership

The ASE Education Foundation and Goodguys Rod and Custom Association (Goodguys) are continuing their partnership and will conduct educational awareness seminars at select Goodguys events throughout the 2024 season.

Since its inception, the ASE Education Foundation has brought industry and education together to develop entry-level technicians. Goodguys is one of many industry relationships the Foundation has developed to help solve the technician shortage.

“The ASE Education Foundation is the industry leader in developing solutions to address the shortage of automotive service professionals,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “Together with Goodguys, we are able to interact with students who have the interest and technical aptitude to excel in one of the many career paths in the automotive industry and these interactions help strengthen students’ chances of entering our industry.

“Our pilot program with Goodguys was a huge success. We brought 450 students from ASE-accredited automotive programs to three Goodguys events across the country. These events showed students how they can have a successful career as a technician and opened their eyes to other industry career paths. Many students have only been exposed to the technician role in the service and repair industry, so sharing a broader view of possible career opportunities and how their automotive coursework applies, opens their eyes to a future of possibilities. Those possibilities are the key to getting and keeping automotive students in our industry.”

ASE-accredited schools are invited to the hands-on career exploration event, which takes place Fridays prior to select Goodguys events. Students start the day meeting with a panel of experts and top industry professionals. They are then paired with an industry mentor who tours the Goodguys show with them so they can learn what types of careers participating companies have to offer. At the end of the day, students and mentors are given tickets to that weekend’s Goodguys event. Students are given an extra ticket to bring a friend, further extending the career day opportunities to more students.

“Business owners have the opportunity to do a small-scale version of the ASE/Goodguys events,” said Coley. “We encourage businesses to reach out to their local automotive, collision or truck programs and invite students into their places of business to show them the different careers available to them. Business owners can contact their ASE field manager for an introduction to a local ASE-accredited program.”

The Goodguys Rod and Custom Association promotes and produces some of the world’s most dynamic automotive events. Founded by lifelong hot rodder Gary Meadors in 1983, Goodguys Rod and Custom Association is the world’s largest hot-rodding association with more than 70,000 active members worldwide. Goodguys events feature thousands of candy-colored hot rods and customs, tricked out trucks, mighty muscle cars and regal classics sprawled throughout venues such as lush fairgrounds, super speedways and large outdoor stadiums.