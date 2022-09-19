ASE Summer Testing Period Registration Ends Sept. 30

Registration for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) summer testing period ends on Sept. 30. Those service professionals who register will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last.

More than 50 ASE certification tests covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry are available for ASE certification. ASE testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers.

To register, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign-in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete.

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app makes it easy to extend the expiration date of their ASE certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.