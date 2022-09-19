 ASE Summer Testing Period Registration Ends Sept. 30
Tomorrows Technician

on

ASE Summer Testing Period Registration Ends Sept. 30

on

ALI Expands Safety Manual and Offers New Digital Option

on

PGI Announces ‘Push-to-Talk’ for the Aftermarket

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships
News

ASE Summer Testing Period Registration Ends Sept. 30

 

on

Registration for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) summer testing period ends on Sept. 30. Those service professionals who register will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last.

More than 50 ASE certification tests covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry are available for ASE certification. ASE testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers. 

To register, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign-in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete.

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app makes it easy to extend the expiration date of their ASE certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

ASE is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2022. For more information, visit ASE.com

