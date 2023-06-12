 Autel Chargers Earn ENERGY STAR Certification

Autel Chargers Earn ENERGY STAR Certification

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Autel Energy announced its MaxiCharger DC Fast and DC Compact chargers earned ENERGY STAR certification, signifying that the chargers use 40% less energy in standby mode than a standard electric vehicle (EV) charger and are eligible for ENERGY STAR-related government grants, resources and tax incentives.

The chargers have met or exceeded the ENERGY STAR requirements for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program, according to Autel.

The DC Fast and the DC Compact are the latest chargers in the Autel family of residential and commercial MaxiChargers to have earned ENERGY STAR certification, Autel says. In addition, these chargers have been safety tested and offer connected functionality, including supporting participation in utility demand response programs through open communication protocols. 

The ENERGY STAR program is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“As a company vested in Powering the Planet we are always trying to find the most efficient ways possible to exceed our commitment to continuous improvement and raising the bar. By having products that meet the very stringent requirements of ENERGY STAR it demonstrates our continued commitment to squeezing out every ounce of energy used in our products and to position our company as a market leader,” said John Thomas, Autel chief operating officer.

