BTC POWER Hires Business Development Manager

BTC POWER announced the appointment of Patty de Llano as its new Business Development Manager of Public Policy & Funding.

“With a remarkable history spanning 17 years in EV and technology, Ms. de Llano brings unparalleled experience and a profound understanding of the intricacies of government funding processes, including NEVI funding and the IIJA bill, the company said. “With utilities and state sponsored grant opportunities presenting significant incentives to those installing EVSE, BTC POWER is now able to help guide customers through the myriad of programs that will offset the total cost of ownership.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Patty de Llano to our team,” said Michael Wagner, chief operating officer. “Her extensive experience in EV and technology, coupled with her engineering background, gives her a distinctive edge in identifying and seizing opportunities within the government funding landscape. We believe her background will further strengthen our commitment to leveraging NEVI funding opportunities to assist our customers in the EV space. Throughout her career, Ms. de Llano has consistently demonstrated an ability to navigate complex markets and establish enduring relationships with key stakeholders.”

“I am honored to join the BTC POWER family and lead the government funding initiatives,” said de Llano. “I’m excited to leverage my experience to connect our innovative solutions with the support and resources that government funding can provide. Together, we will drive forward advancements that benefit not only our company but also the eMobility landscape.”