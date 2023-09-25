 BTC POWER Hires Business Development Manager

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

BTC POWER Hires Business Development Manager

In this role, Patty de Llano will drive strategic partnerships and foster growth in government funding initiatives.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

BTC POWER announced the appointment of Patty de Llano as its new Business Development Manager of Public Policy & Funding.

Related Articles

“With a remarkable history spanning 17 years in EV and technology, Ms. de Llano brings unparalleled experience and a profound understanding of the intricacies of government funding processes, including NEVI funding and the IIJA bill, the company said. “With utilities and state sponsored grant opportunities presenting significant incentives to those installing EVSE, BTC POWER is now able to help guide customers through the myriad of programs that will offset the total cost of ownership.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Patty de Llano to our team,” said Michael Wagner, chief operating officer. “Her extensive experience in EV and technology, coupled with her engineering background, gives her a distinctive edge in identifying and seizing opportunities within the government funding landscape. We believe her background will further strengthen our commitment to leveraging NEVI funding opportunities to assist our customers in the EV space. Throughout her career, Ms. de Llano has consistently demonstrated an ability to navigate complex markets and establish enduring relationships with key stakeholders.”

“I am honored to join the BTC POWER family and lead the government funding initiatives,” said de Llano. “I’m excited to leverage my experience to connect our innovative solutions with the support and resources that government funding can provide. Together, we will drive forward advancements that benefit not only our company but also the eMobility landscape.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Eaton Rebrands Vehicle Group & eMobility Businesses

Eaton said its newly formed Mobility Group will help meet the evolving needs of both its ICE and EV customers.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Eaton created a new name for its vehicle group and eMobility businesses: Eaton’s Mobility Group. This sector represents the company’s focus on providing solutions across the propulsion spectrum and meeting the evolving needs of its customers from internal combustion to electrified or a combination of both, the company said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
EVgo Expands Autocharge+ Compatibility to Include Rivian

With the addition of Rivian, there are now 30 eligible vehicle models that can be enrolled in Autocharge+.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Electrify America Unveils 75MW Solar Glow 1 Project

At peak capacity, the power drawn from the project is equivalent to charging 500 EVs simultaneously.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Clarios to Acquire Paragon’s Battery Unit

The investment aligns with the company’s focus on low-voltage vehicle architecture and systems.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EVgo, Amazon Launch EV Charger Navigation Experience

Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and others with Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find a nearby charging station.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Report: Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Surge in EV Investment

Manufacturers have announced more than $80 billion in EV and EV charging investments since the IRA passed.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GM Expands V2H Bidirectional Charging in EV Range

GM says expanding access to vehicle-to-home technology will allow customers to experience even more EV benefits.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
HV/EV Battery Pack Replacements

It is difficult to say when a battery pack will need to be replaced.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Schneider Adds More BEVs to Southern California Fleet

The investment marks Schneider’s commitment to lower carbon emissions and expand its electric fleet.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff