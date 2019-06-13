Channellock Supports The Trades As SkillsUSA Partner

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Channellock Inc. will participate in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) in Louisville, Kentucky, June 24-28 as an official parter of SkillsUSA.

“As a company built by skilled workers, we are passionate about career and technical education,” said Ryan DeArment, vice president of sales and marketing at Channellock Inc. “To close the skills gap, we need to invest in students to inspire the future of skilled labor in America. We are excited to see what these students can do.”

As part of the NLSC events, Channellock will exhibit during the SkillsUSA TECHSPO, the largest trade show for technical education in the nation. During the TECHSPO, Channellock will host games and giveaways at its booth for students to interact with the brands’ tools.

“NLSC is all about hands-on experience,” said DeArment. “We want to give students a chance to do the same with our tools on the trade show floor and give them the full Channellock® experience. We will also debut our latest innovation, the SpeedGripM line of fast action tongue & groove pliers. We’ve found that the younger generations of American tradesmen are interested in the push-button style pliers and we are excited to show SkillsUSA students what Channellock® has to offer.”

Channellock will also announce the winner of its CHANNELLOCK Trade School Trade-Up competition, which gives trade schools across America the chance to win a free supply of CHANNELLOCK tools, a $5,000 cash prize and a classroom makeover.

“The NLSC is a great place for us to announce our winner of the 2019 Trade School Trade-Up competition,” said Jon DeArment, president and chief operating officer at Channellock Inc. “This competition is all about improving the facilities and tools that students have access to during their trade school education. There’s no better place to celebrate the winner of this competition than at a SkillsUSA event.”

In addition to its SkillsUSA events, Channellock will also sponsor the 1st inning at the Louisville Bats Game on June 26. As a sponsor, the company has invited Veteran Marine Staff Sergeant and former SkillsUSA contestant Bradley Lang from Homes For Our Troops to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Homes For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.