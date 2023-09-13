 Chevron, Trafigura, Papé Group Close Investment in OneH2

Chevron, Trafigura, Papé Group Close Investment in OneH2

The investment will help accelerate the development of mid-scale hydrogen generators and fuel distribution solutions.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Hydrogen distribution and fueling business OneH2 has closed its latest funding round with investments led by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and current investors Trafigura and The Papé Group. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Funds from the round will be used to help accelerate the development and deployment of mid-scale hydrogen generators and fuel distribution solutions, which the company’s say will enable OneH2 and its channel partners provide lower carbon solutions to its customers.

“We welcome Chevron’s investment and eagerly anticipate collaborating with one of the world’s largest vertically integrated energy companies,” said Paul Dawson, OneH2’s president and CEO. “The OneH2 team deeply appreciates the steadfast support from our existing investors as we continue to invest in hydrogen infrastructure across the United States. Each of our investors will play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of OneH2 and contributing to the advancement of the broader hydrogen industry.”

Chevron says its decision to lead the round demonstrates its ongoing commitment to exploring diverse energy sources and technologies. By investing in OneH2, Chevron says it aims to play a key role in driving hydrogen as a viable, pragmatic and economical energy source.

“At Chevron, we believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress, and we believe the use of lower carbon intensity hydrogen as a fuel source can help reduce emissions,” said Nuray Elci, Chevron’s general manager of Renewables. “We are excited to work with the team at OneH2 and other partners to help build the fueling infrastructure for hydrogen vehicles, moving this technology forward.”

Trafigura and The Papé Group say additional investment represents their continued confidence in OneH2’s strategic direction and their commitment to bringing practical, hydrogen fueling technology to the market.

“This is our third equity investment in OneH2, showing our support for the progress that they’re making and scalability of their business, we are encouraged about the growth inflection point OneH2 is reaching and what it means for hydrogen adoption in the US,” said Julien Rolland, head of renewables and strategic investments for Trafigura.

“Papé provides solutions that maximize our customers’ uptime while staying abreast of regulatory trends in the lower carbon energy sector,” said Jordan Papé, president and CEO of The Papé Group. “Our investment in OneH2 will allow us to continue to provide solutions for our customers both today and into the future.”

