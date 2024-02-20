CITGO Enters EV Space with Pilot Program Launch

CITGO Petroleum Corporation, along with marketer Folk Oil Company, recently launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging pilot program they said is designed to meet the needs of EV drivers in Battle Creek, Mich. The CITGO location at 15551 11 Mile Road now offers both regular transportation fuel and EV charging stations. For added consumer convenience, EV chargers include both Charging System (CCS) and the North American Charging Standard (NACS) plugs, the companies said.

CITGO devised an internal model to assess the viability of EV sites and collaborated with national electrical company AGI for implementation. The turnkey solutions provider will work with stores throughout the entire process, even facilitating access to available grants via the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, the Inflation Reduction Act and U.S. Department of Transportation’s Utilities.

“Instead of a store receiving a monthly rent for EV Charger installation, the CITGO program provides upfront assistance, while still giving the marketer full ownership of the installed EV charger,” said Kevin Kinney, CITGO general manager of brand equity.