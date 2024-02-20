 CITGO Enters EV Space with Pilot Program Launch

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

CITGO Enters EV Space with Pilot Program Launch

The CITGO location on 11 Mile Road in Michigan now offers both regular transportation fuel and EV charging stations.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

CITGO Petroleum Corporation, along with marketer Folk Oil Company, recently launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging pilot program they said is designed to meet the needs of EV drivers in Battle Creek, Mich. The CITGO location at 15551 11 Mile Road now offers both regular transportation fuel and EV charging stations. For added consumer convenience, EV chargers include both Charging System (CCS) and the North American Charging Standard (NACS) plugs, the companies said.

Related Articles

CITGO devised an internal model to assess the viability of EV sites and collaborated with national electrical company AGI for implementation. The turnkey solutions provider will work with stores throughout the entire process, even facilitating access to available grants via the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, the Inflation Reduction Act and U.S. Department of Transportation’s Utilities.

“Instead of a store receiving a monthly rent for EV Charger installation, the CITGO program provides upfront assistance, while still giving the marketer full ownership of the installed EV charger,” said Kevin Kinney, CITGO general manager of brand equity.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Clarios, Altris Partner on Low-Voltage Sodium-Ion Batteries

The companies will develop a Na-ion battery with a potential of up to 60 volts to support automotive applications.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Clarios and Altris entered into a partnership aimed at developing low-voltage sodium-ion batteries for the automotive industry. Every vehicle, including hybrid electric and electric vehicles, requires a low-voltage energy source to power critical systems and functions. The low-voltage network in hybrids and EVs is being asked to support an increased number of software-based functions such as steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, autonomous functions and enhanced in-cabin experiences, the companies said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
EV Charging Challenges

Charging will get better as technology improves and drivers change their behaviors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lightning eMotors to Sell Substantially All Assets

Cordes & Company, as receiver of the Company, has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of the company for $12.6 million in cash.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Kelley Blue Book: Americans Bought Nearly 1.2 Million EVs in 2023

EVs represent the fastest-growing car sales category, holding a 7.6% share of the total U.S. vehicle market in 2023, Kelly Blue Book reports.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
USPS Adds to Rollout of Postal EVs, Charging Stations

The addition of charging stations across new S&DCs is part of USPS’s initiative to create the nation’s largest EV fleet.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Global EV Sales Expected to Triple in 2024

Americans are expected to buy close to 1.3 million electric vehicles this year, or 10% of global sales.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Iveco Group, BASF Partner on EV Battery Recycling

Iveco selected BASF as its first partner to provide a recycling solution for the Group’s lithium-ion batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EnviroSpark Signs Deal With Scully to Roll Out EV Chargers

EnviroSpark will initially install new chargers at seven properties on the East Coast.

By Nadine Battah
Accelera, Daimler & PACCAR Chose Battery Cell Production Site

The joint ventur, focuses on lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology for commercial battery-electric trucks.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff