Cooper Tire Hosts High School Safety Checks During National Tire Safety Week

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

As part of its Tread Wisely program, a global tire and vehicle safety initiative aimed at young drivers, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. volunteers are visiting high schools this month to host safety checks with students.

Cooper is visiting high schools in the three communities where the company operates major facilities: Findlay, Ohio; Texarkana, Arkansas and Tupelo, Mississippi. During the visits, Cooper is conducting three-point tire safety checks within the parking areas of the schools, measuring the inflation pressure, tread depth and checking the overall condition of the tires on the cars of students, teachers and administrators.

The Cooper experts will conduct the safety checks and leave each participating driver with a written assessment of the health of their tires as well as additional tire safety tips and information from the Tread Wisely program.

The effort is timed to take place in advance of National Tire Safety Week, a program of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA), which runs May 20 through Memorial Day, May 27. This year’s USTMA National Tire Safety Week theme and hashtag is #knowyourroll.

“Cooper is committed to safety as a priority,” said Bill Geaman, the Cooper’s manager of consumer relations. “Tires are the only thing connecting vehicles to the road, and that’s why it is critical for drivers—especially those new to the road—to understand how important tire safety is and to know how to conduct their own tire safety checks at least once a month.”

Cooper expects to check approximately 690 vehicles, or 2,760 tires, at three schools.

Schools not involved in the tire safety checks by Cooper volunteers can share critical tire safety information with students by encouraging them to download the Tread Wisely mobile app. To learn more about Tread Wisely, visit treadwisely.org.