FCS Introduces 42 New Numbers in May

FCS Automotive announced the release of 42 new numbers in May, including:

8 Complete Strut Assemblies (936,389 vehicles in operation)

6 Shock Absorber Assembly Kits (2,696,801vehicles in operation)

16 Shock Absorbers (6,245,071 vehicles in operation)

12 Suspension Struts (2,135,974 vehicles in operation)

All of the units are in stock and ready to ship, according to FCS.

The new numbers cover some of the most popular applications on the road today, including the Audi Q5, Ford Ranger, Genesis G80, Honda Accord, Hyundai Accent, Jeep Cherokee, Kia Optima, Lexus GX470, Nissan Maxima, Ram 2500, Toyota Rav4 and more.

For more information, call 866-708-4554 or visit www.fcsautoparts.com.