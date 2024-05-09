Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Coverage

Hunter Engineering is now providing updated alignment specifications via its award-winning, industry-standard WinAlign software.

The vehicle information database update release, also including updates for other WinAlign® features, became available May 1.

Notable for its attention to detail, the release covers brand-new records – those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release – as well as updates to existing records, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

There are more than 550 new records, and more than 1,000 updates to existing records.

The release also incorporates updates to other popular WinAlign® features, such as the tools and kits database, TPMSpecs database and reset procedures, VIN recall support, adjustment assistance, safety system alignment procedures, Codelink-supported vehicles and more.

To ensure a seamless installation, Hunter customers should contact their service representatives to schedule the upgrade.

Encompassing more than 30 years of continual refinement, WinAlign® provides a wide range of difference-making benefits, including the fastest alignment readings in the industry, comprehensive pre- and post-alignment graphic printouts, and integration with shop and dealer management software.

WinAlign software has long been regarded as the industry standard, as evidenced by more than 100,000 units installed worldwide, including hundreds of OEM facilities. Powered by the industry’s most extensive global vehicle information database, the software is available in 42 languages and backed by a three-year warranty.

The next vehicle information database update release, which will include 2025 models, is scheduled for this fall.