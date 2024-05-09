 Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Coverage

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Coverage

The semi-annual specification update includes new and existing records.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Hunter Engineering is now providing updated alignment specifications via its award-winning, industry-standard WinAlign software.

Related Articles

The vehicle information database update release, also including updates for other WinAlign® features, became available May 1.

Notable for its attention to detail, the release covers brand-new records – those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release – as well as updates to existing records, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

There are more than 550 new records, and more than 1,000 updates to existing records.

The release also incorporates updates to other popular WinAlign® features, such as the tools and kits database, TPMSpecs database and reset procedures, VIN recall support, adjustment assistance, safety system alignment procedures, Codelink-supported vehicles and more. 

To ensure a seamless installation, Hunter customers should contact their service representatives to schedule the upgrade.

Encompassing more than 30 years of continual refinement, WinAlign® provides a wide range of difference-making benefits, including the fastest alignment readings in the industry, comprehensive pre- and post-alignment graphic printouts, and integration with shop and dealer management software. 

WinAlign software has long been regarded as the industry standard, as evidenced by more than 100,000 units installed worldwide, including hundreds of OEM facilities. Powered by the industry’s most extensive global vehicle information database, the software is available in 42 languages and backed by a three-year warranty.  

The next vehicle information database update release, which will include 2025 models, is scheduled for this fall.

For more information, visit https://www.hunter.com/specs.

You May Also Like

Video

2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 8

Suspension didn’t used to be considered a performance upgrade — it is now.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

In the not-so-distant past, most motorcyclists thought of performance upgrades as exhausts, breathers, cams, engine work, etc. No one considered the suspension to be part of the list. Today, that thinking has been flipped on its head, and the first thing people should do or want to do is a suspension upgrade. In our series 2 Wheels 2 Ways, Patrick and Jacqui stopped at Suspended by Smarty in Texas to meet with shop owner Carol Burks and get some suspension tweaks made and understand more about why these upgrades matter so much.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Turbocharger Maintenance ft. Rein TechSelect Turbo Kits

Learn about common challenges with turbocharger maintenance and how Rein TechSelect Turbo Kits make the repair process easier.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 7

Scooter sales have been trending upwards for this Texas-based dealer.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 6

Jonesboro Cycle creates community and a home for future techs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Oil Filter Housing Weak Points & Standard® Solutions

Engineers at Standard® have created a completely assembled Oil Filter Housing Kit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Resetting and programming TPMS sensors for a Tesla is a lot like any other vehicle, and the challenge is still the same: keeping the light off.

By Andrew Markel
Can You Jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Andrew Markel
Understanding What Antifreeze/Coolant Actually Does

Today, each manufacturer has its own formula for best results in their vehicles. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
How The Vehicle Cooling System Functions

Here’s what to know to clarify cooling questions you’re asked at the service counter. This video is part of The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman