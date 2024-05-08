MEYLE Expands Electronics, Sensor Product Portfolio

Hamburg-based manufacturer MEYLE announced it is expanding its portfolio of electronic and sensor spare parts by more than 300 references “to meet the demand from independent repair shops for high-quality and precisely fitting parts.” The focus is on assistance systems and engine and transmission management, with more than 300 new part numbers in the pipeline, as well as the expansion of its product range specifically for electric vehicles, the company said.

With 130 new references in 2023, MEYLE said it has responded to the demand for spare parts for increasingly complex assistance systems. More than 100 new references for ABS sensors will be added this year. It now offers a total of 700 references, covering more than 310 million vehicles in Europe alone, the company said.

New part numbers for Park Distance Control (PDC) sensors have also been added to its product lineup, with 80 part numbers covering approximately 180 million vehicles in Europe.

In recent years, MEYLE said it has also built up a product range of 1,300 references in the area of engine and transmission management – 170 part numbers were added last year alone. More than 70 additional part numbers for crankshaft and camshaft sensors, plus more than 100 new part numbers for exhaust gas pressure and exhaust gas temperature sensors, will be added in 2024, the company said.



First references for wash water pumps specifically for electric vehicles

To meet the growing demand for spare parts for electric vehicles, MEYLE said it is also expanding its range in this area, adapting its range of wash water pumps to the requirements of e-mobility with initial references.

“We have very high standards when it comes to the quality of our electronic spare parts. Each sensor undergoes strict control procedures, including OE-compliant specifications and 100% functional testing. With the new references in key areas such as assistance systems, engine and transmission management, as well as the expansion of our range for modern electric vehicles, we are happy to consolidate our position as a trustworthy future partner for our customers,” says Dimitri Knorr, head of MEYLE Electronics, summarizing the comprehensive expansion of the range.