Dayco Launches ‘Find Your Part’ Search And Tech Hub

Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems specialist in the automotive, aftermarket and industrial sectors, has launched a comprehensive new North American website that includes a robust and easy-to-use part search and “Tech Hub” with technical articles, videos and more – all developed by Dayco’s lead Master ASE Certified technician and his team of product specialists, tech experts and former repair technicians.

“The planning and development of Dayco’s North American aftermarket website has been months in the making, and included weeks of in-person and remote research with dozens of repair techs across the United States and Canada,” said Shannon Lara, director of marketing, Dayco North American Aftermarket. “We never lost sight of our main goal, which was to launch a site that addressed the top needs of our customers, which are to find the right part, the first time, every time and to offer a dedicated section of the site for all things technical.”

The focal point of Dayco’s new site, the Find Your Part search, is integrated at the top of every page of the website and allows users to search by year/make/model, cross-reference, VIN, dimensional look-up or license plate number (USA only). Distributors also have easy access to a buyer’s guide look-up within the Find Your Part search as well. In addition, Dayco’s team says it understands that most customers who will use the part search are professional technicians. With that in mind, the tool was designed to save the last 10 part searches at the top of the site, until the user is ready to clear them out. With just one click, previous vehicle information can be accessed without starting a new search.