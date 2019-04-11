DENSO Partners With B.R.A.K.E.S Teen Defensive Driving Program

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Every day, at least nine Americans die and 100 are injured in distracted driving crashes, according to the The National Safety Council. In 2016, more than 3,000 people were killed by distracted drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

To end preventable injuries and death, DENSO, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, has donated $125,000 in fiscal year 2019 to extend and expand its partnership with national teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe). The B.R.A.K.E.S. charity offers young drivers across the country, and their parents, free, extensive behind-the-wheel training to reduce auto crashes.

Car crashes are the number-one cause of death among teens in the United States. Even scarier – more than 90% of all crashes are caused by human error, such as texting, speeding or impaired driving. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and both DENSO and B.R.A.K.E.S. are committed to educating drivers of all ages on the dangers caused by mental, visual and manual distractions. Cell phones, in-car entertainment and navigation systems, passengers – anything that competes for a driver’s attention – can pose a threat to road safety for drivers, riders, pedestrians and the surrounding environment.

“DENSO is invested in creating a society that is free of traffic accidents. We’ve been developing technologies and products that improve the safety and efficiency of vehicles for decades. But even that isn’t enough to prevent every accident from happening,” said Robert Townsend, vice president, community affairs at DENSO. “We are proud to continue our partnership with B.R.A.K.E.S. to build on our vision for a future with zero traffic accidents.”

DENSO develops and manufactures a wide range of safety technologies available in vehicles today, like autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, park assist, adaptive cruise control and blind spot warning systems. DENSO’s work on sensor technologies that cover different driving conditions and with artificial intelligence to improve image recognition is crucial for autonomous driving. The mobility supplier also supports many road safety education events and activities in the communities where its 24,000+ U.S. employees work and live.

“We conduct dozens of B.R.A.K.E.S. schools all across the country every year, and raising awareness of the dangers of distracted driving has always been a core part of our curriculum,” said B.R.A.K.E.S. founder and longtime NHRA drag racing star Doug Herbert. “During this year’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, we’re working with DENSO to reach an even larger audience with this critical message of safety. We’re grateful to DENSO and all of our other partners, donors and supporters for helping us to save teen lives and make our roads safer for everyone.”

B.R.A.K.E.S. is a 501(c)3 charity organization that provides free, hands-on advanced driver training through its Teen Pro-Active Driving School that is facilitated by ex-law enforcement and professional racing drivers and teaches teens and their parents how to be safer on the road. Herbert started the program after losing his two sons in a tragic car crash and has since trained over 35,000 teens around the country.

During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, B.R.A.K.E.S. is hosting driving schools in Georgia, California and NorthCarolina. To see the full 2019 schedule and register yourself or your teen for a class near you, visit putonthebrakes.org.