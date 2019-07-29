Edelbrock And Pat Musi Racing Continue Collaborative Line Of High-Performance Street And Racing Crate Engines

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Edelbrock and Pat Musi Racing have expanded their collaborative crate engine line to include the Edelbrock/Musi 555. The Edelbrock/Musi 555 carbureted big-block Chevy crate engine produces a 676 horsepower and 649 ft-lbs of torque on 91 octane pump gas.

Every engine is assembled by Pat Musi himself and is equipped with the latest Edelbrock products. The new Edelbrock E-CNC cylinder heads installed on the engine are fully CNC ported to provide optimal airflow, unleashing maximum power and torque, according to the two companies.­­ In addition, the Edelbrock/Musi 555 crate engine includes Edelbrock’s Victor Jr. intake manifold and 800cfm Thunder Series AVS carburetor with the Pro-Flo 4 EFI and Pro-Flo 4 XT EFI induction systems available as options.

Edelbrock’s partnership with Pat Musi Racing began more than 15 years ago and since then, the eight-time Pro Street World Champion has collaborated with the team to develop numerous products. In 2018, at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show, Edelbrock and Pat Musi Racing promoted their crate engine program with the introduction of the Edelbrock/Musi 632.

“Our team has been extremely fortunate to work with Pat Musi to develop these products. His engine-building expertise and racing knowledge have helped us expand our world class crate engine line,” said Don Barry, CEO of Edelbrock. “We are excited to continue expanding this partnership and pushing our products to the next level.”

Musi has also provided his technical expertise and racing experience to several Edelbrock products, including the M3 Nitrous Nozzles and the Victor Musi Big-Block Chevy CNC cylinder head. The head features an extra thick deck with additional material in the spring pockets allowing for a heavy-duty casing capable of handling high-lift cam and spring combinations.

“Edelbrock has been an outstanding technical partner because they truly understand racing and are extremely dedicated to creating products that go above and beyond,” said Musi. “While they have a storied racing heritage, what really impresses me are the innovations in product design that the company consistently brings to the table. I’m looking forward to working with their team on these projects for years to come.”

In addition to the partnership with Pat Musi, Edelbrock will continue to support Musi’s daughter, Lizzy, for the fourth consecutive year as she competes in the Professional Drag Racers Association Pro Nitrous class. Her Musi-tuned 2018 Dodge Dart, which currently holds the top speed record in Pro Nitrous, is equipped with Edelbrock M3 Nitrous Nozzles and Solenoids.

For more information on the Edelbrock/Musi 555 or other Edelbrock products, visit edelbrock.com.