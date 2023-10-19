EdgeEnergy Appoints New CEO

EdgeEnergy, provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions, announced the appointment of Shaun Shuler as the company’s new chief executive officer.

This move will capitalize on Shuler’s extensive experience in sales, sales organization leadership and senior management positions to drive additional sales and set the stage for EdgeEnergy’s next phase of growth, the company said.

“Shaun brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of building high-performing teams,” said Greg York, founder of EdgeEnergy. “His demonstrated success in growing revenue and his hands-on, collaborative approach to management make him the ideal candidate to lead EdgeEnergy into its next phase of growth. His passion for sustainable transportation and commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences align perfectly with our company’s vision.”

York, the co-inventor of EdgeEnergy’s proprietary technology and who has been leading EdgeEnergy since 2020, will transition into the role of chief operating officer. With 25 years of supply chain and logistics management experience at Procter & Gamble, Greg will assume the crucial COO role to drive operational efficiency and expand EdgeEnergy’s market reach, EdgeEnergy added.

Shuler joins EdgeEnergy from DataMinr, a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive real-time event and risk detection, EdgeEnergy said. There, he held prominent leadership positions, demonstrating his ability to drive sales growth and foster team success. Known for his motivational management style, Shuler has consistently built and retained top-performing teams, setting them up for long-term success.