 Flash, Qmerit Partner to Advance EV Charging in the U.S.

EV Bizz

Qmerit's maintenance network will provide Flash with a single source for maintenance across its charging locations.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Flash, a provider of end-to-end cloud-based parking, reservations and EV charging platforms, announced a strategic partnership with Qmerit, an installer of home and commercial EV chargers and other electrification technologies, to close the gap in EV charging infrastructure in urban markets. Combining Flash’s platform and Qmerit’s installation and maintenance network, the partnership will bring digitally integrated Level 2 and DC Fast charging systems to Flash’s network of parking venues including hotels, mixed-use developments, offices retail and more. Collectively, this partnership will materially broaden charger availability and reliability throughout the U.S.

“Unlocking EV charging in the urban core is critical as fleets and personal vehicles transition from gas to electric,” said Dan Sharplin, Flash chairman and CEO. “Flash is now uniquely positioned to transform urban mobility with this partnership and other ecosystem partnerships – rapidly scaling EV charging locations through our national network of 16,000+ parking sites, streamlining driver experience with our digital search, reservations and payments platform and providing peace of mind with well-maintained hardware.”

Qmerit will leverage its distributed workforce management model and national network to install EV charging systems at parking venues and provide ongoing maintenance to ensure reliability and high functionality. All Flash chargers meet the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) standard uptime per charging port, the company said.

“A key obstacle on the way to broad adoption of electric vehicles has always been consumer concerns of the accessibility and reliability of EV chargers,” said Tracy K. Price, founder and CEO of Qmerit. “We’ve built the largest network of certified electricians and maintenance personnel in North America, which allows us to quickly respond and efficiently solve any potential challenges related to charger functionality.”

Qmerit will provide Flash with a single source for installations and maintenance across multiple locations nationwide. In addition, Flash’s software will help consumers locate and reserve these chargers via numerous, diversified partnership platforms, including Parkwhiz, Groupon, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and more.

