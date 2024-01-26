 GB Reman Expands Gasoline Direct Fuel Injection Program

The expansion includes 17 new GDI part numbers, including injectors, seal kits, fuel lines and a seal replacement tool kit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

GB Remanufacturing, Inc. expanded its Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) program, introducing new GDI injectors, seal kits, injector multi-packs and a premium GDI seal tool kit.

The addition of 17 new GDI part numbers, including injectors, seal kits, fuel lines and a seal replacement tool kit, extends GB Reman’s remanufactured GDI program. These new parts provide coverage for over 2,300 vehicle applications and more than 24 million vehicles, the company said.

Joe Evert, director of engineering & operations at GB Reman, expressed pride in the expansion. “We are very proud of this release, especially with the highly anticipated expansion of our industry-leading GDI program,” he said. “We take great pride in delivering top-notch products, rigorously tested to ensure superior performance and backed by a stellar warranty for peace of mind.”

GB Reman’s remanufactured fuel injectors undergo a 15-step process at the company’s facilities in Long Beach, California. Each injector is fully tested to meet or exceed OEM specifications. Click here for a complete list of the new part numbers and application data.

The company also released two GDI fuel injector multi-packs (PNs: 835-11156PK, 835-11158PK), covering 495 vehicle applications and over 6 million vehicles. Replacing injectors in sets is recommended for balanced performance and consistent fuel atomization, according to the company.

Additionally, six new GDI fuel lines (PNs: 892-001, 893-001, 893-002, 893-003, 895-001, 895-002) have been introduced, covering over 1,000 vehicle applications and more than 9 million vehicles. These fuel lines deliver pressurized fuel to the GDI injectors and are designed to withstand the high pressures of GDI systems.

GB Reman also released its Premium GDI Seal Tool Kit (PN: GBTK-0001), which can be used to reseal over 100 unique GDI injectors, covering over 70 million vehicles. The tool kit is designed to ensure proper functioning of injector seals as part of any GDI injector replacement procedure.

