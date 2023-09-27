 Guess The Tool Doesn't Stump Players This Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

Guess The Tool Doesn’t Stump Players This Week

Discover the lucky winners of our latest contest and get a chance to test your skills with our engaging puzzles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Congratulations to everyone who not only knew the answer but were lucky enough to be randomly selected as a winner of a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card in this week’s Guess the Tool MindGames puzzle.

Related Articles

The correct answer was CV Boot Clamp Pliers. Here’s our winners:

• Richie del Puerto, Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center, Everett, WA
• Donald Melanson, Minuteman High School, Lexington, MA
• George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC
• Luke Lorenzetti, Mid Valley High School, Throop, PA
Wesley Dunn, Northern Neck Technical Center, Warsaw, VA
• Bob Thompson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Mickey Mooney, West Stanly High School, Oakboro, NC
• Manny Morales, Ratteree Career Center, Irving, TX
Kelby Warren, Buffalo High School, Buffalo, MO
• Huck Almquist, Ida Baker High School, Cape Coral, FL

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. Answer all five questions correct and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 1. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Career

Congratulations to June Guess The Tool Contestants

Discover the lucky winners of our latest contest and get a chance to test your skills with our engaging puzzles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Well, since this isn't technically Winner Wednesday, we'll call today "Thrown-In Thursday." We pulled out the contestants who got last week's contest exactly right (which was most of today's winner's list) and threw everyone else in the hopper for a chance to be a winner.

Wheel Weight Remover

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
Computer Glitch Makes All PopQuiz Entries Prize Eligible

Everyone who entered had a shot at the big prize this week due to technical issues. Congratulations to our winners!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
18-Year-Old Business Owner Wins ‘Techs Rock’ Grand Prize

College-Bound Riley Schlick-Trask is first-ever independent shop winner of award honoring professional techs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
June ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Do Very Weld

To win, you need to enter the contest and be randomly selected. Don’t mis your chance at the next set of prizes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Congratulations To June Crossword Puzzle Champs

If your name isn’t listed, you still have a chance to win by entering our Guess The Car before midnight, June 18, 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

May Puzzler Was ‘Know The Tool,” Not ‘Guess The Tool’

This month’s Guess The Tool MindGames puzzle features winners – lots of ’em (but only 10 who are named).

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Staying Sharp Over Summer Break

Here are five tips that will help you stay sharp over summer break.

By Nadine Battah
May PopQuiz Stumps Many But Not All Entrants

Nobody likes a pop quiz at the end of the school year, but if it comes with a chance to win a tasty prize, it’s not so bad.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Engine Bay Covers: Cosmetic or Comedic?

Each year, it seems engine bay covers get bigger and more difficult to remove.

By Andrew Markel