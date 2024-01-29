 Lightning eMotors to Sell Substantially All Assets

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Lightning eMotors to Sell Substantially All Assets

Cordes & Company, as receiver of the Company, has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of the company for $12.6 million in cash.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Lightning eMotors, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lightning Systems, Inc. (together, the “Company”), a provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, recently announced that Cordes & Company, in its capacity as receiver of the Company, has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of the Company, free and clear of all liens, claims, encumbrances, interests, and liabilities, for $12.6 million in cash, subject to adjustment. 

Related Articles

According to a statement, Lightning eMotors said, “the closing of the transaction is contingent upon the approval and authorization of the District Court of Larimer County, State of Colorado (the “Court”). The funds received from the closing of the transactions will be distributed by the receiver to the Company’s creditors pursuant to their applicable priorities and as ordered by the Court.  The Company’s shareholders will not receive any distributions in the receivership or as a result of the transaction. The buyer under the Asset Purchase Agreement does not intend to carry on the business of the Company, including the business of selling and servicing of zero-vehicle emission vehicles.”

Additional information regarding the transaction may be posted to the Company’s website at https://lightningemotors.com/news/; additional information is also available by contacting the Receiver at [email protected]

You May Also Like

News

TechForce Report Shows Increase in Tech School Completions

Tech schools have seen an increase in student completions in automotive, collision, and diesel programs.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

TechForce Foundation announced it has released its 2023 Technician Supply & Demand Report which shows that, for the first time in 10 years, collective completions of postsecondary automotive, collision, diesel and aviation programs have increased.

“This is wonderful news,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “TechForce Foundation and its donors have worked tirelessly to dispel the outdated stigmas; to share the upside and advantages that a technician career offers; to show respect for techs and their vital role in keeping America moving; and helping young people who love problem-solving, technology and working with their hands to find an education and career that fits. When we see an uptick in program completions, we have faith that the hard work is paying off.” 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
House Passes Bill to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

The U.S. House passed the “Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act” (H.R. 4468) with bipartisan support.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco 

Group honored for Marketing Excellence and Outstanding achievements in Innovation, Product Launch, and Supply Chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Aftermarket Leaders Honored with Northwood U Awards

The Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Award is given to education-minded industry leaders

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Vehicle Repaired In Joe’s Garage To Be Donated

ASE-certified master technicians guided their teams during show hours, working alongside students.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
NAPA Issues Call for the Next Generation of Technicians

During National Apprenticeship Week, NAPA and TechForce Foundation, highlighted their efforts to recruit 1 million new techs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ALI Celebrates 10 Years of ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program

ALI Certified Lift inspectors have inspected more than 1.3 million car lifts.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE Fall Testing Registration Open

Those registering by Dec. 31 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff