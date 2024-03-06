Mevotech Releases 237 New Chassis, Control Arm, Wheel End Parts

Mevotech announced the addition of 237 new part numbers which expand its premium TTX, Supreme and Original Grade product offerings.

The release significantly boosts coverage for domestic and import passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs and EVs up to model year 2023, according to Mevotech.

Release highlights include:

•2023-2021 Ford F-150 & 2023-2022 Ford Lightning

CMS401293/CMS401294

Front L/R Upper Control Arm

•2023-2021 Ford Bronco

CMS401301/CMS401302

Front L/R Upper Control Arm

•2023-2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 & 2023-2019 GMC Sierra 1500

CTXMS501335/CTXMS501336

Front L/R Lower

Additional applications:

2023-2021 Cadillac Escalade

2023-2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2023-2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2023-2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2023-2021 GMC Yukon

2023-2021 GMC Yukon XL