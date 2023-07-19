Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid to Star at Electrify Expo

Mitsubishi Motors America, Inc. announced it will showcase its 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid at the upcoming Electrify Expo in Washington, D.C. The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV will be on static display and available for test drives at every Electrify Expo event in 2023. The next show will be held in Washington, D.C. at RFK Stadium on July 22-23, with subsequent visits to New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas.

“With Washington, D.C., being the epicenter of our national discourse on emissions and the decarbonization of the transportation sector, Mitsubishi’s plug-in hybrid offers a bridge to the future, providing the right technology at the right time for customers interested in more eco-friendly solutions but not yet ready to make the jump to a full Battery Electric Vehicle,” the company says.

Since its launch in December 2022, the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been garnering awards and media accolades for its interior and exterior styling, driving dynamics, Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system, and seamless blend of electric and gasoline drive systems, Mitsubishi Motors America, Inc. says.