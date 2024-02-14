MPA Introduces New Brake-Related Product Part Numbers

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. announced it has introduced expanded product coverage for its Quality-Built brake pad and rotor program, with more than 20 new part numbers covering an additional seven million vehicles in operation.

The new part numbers are offered through QB, Quality-Built and Quality-Built Black Series brands powered by MPA, which serve the professional installer market. A list of the new part numbers is available here.

“Our QB products continue to gain traction in the professional market and the new part number introductions highlight our commitment to moving quickly to develop, catalog and distribute products to meet the demand,” said Jamie Cook, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Motorcar Parts of America.