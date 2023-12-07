 Mullen Consolidates EV Battery Production to New California Facility

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Mullen Consolidates EV Battery Production to New California Facility

The new facility will take on existing battery testing and production equipment from the Monrovia facility.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mullen Automotive introduced a new high-energy facility in Fullerton, California, for EV battery development and production capabilities. Mullen said the new Southern California facility is dedicated to producing American-made EV battery packs, a critical component of the company’s goal to produce zero emissions.

Related Articles

Mullen said its high-energy pilot facility in Monrovia, California, will be consolidated with the recently purchased Romeo Power assets at its new high-energy and high-volume battery pack production facility in Fullerton, California. Mullen plans to close the Monrovia facility by the end of 2023, transferring existing battery testing and production equipment to the new location.

Beginning in December, Mullen said it will begin calibration of the solid-state polymer (“SSP”) battery BMS for integration into the Class 1 EV cargo van. The company added it will begin drivable testing of the solid-state polymer battery packs in the Class 1 EV cargo van in Q1 2024.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Forecast: 80% Drop In U.S. Transportation Emissions By 2050

NREL’s study highlights rapid adoption of zero-emission vehicles as crucial for an 80% emissions reduction.

Avatar
By Christian Hinton

According to researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the rapid adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles will move the nation close to an 80% or more drop in transportation greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 from the 2019 level.

The researchers said they came to that conclusion after running thousands of computer simulations on the steps needed to decarbonize passenger and freight travel, which make up the largest contributor to greenhouse gases. While they advised that “no single technology, policy or behavioral change” is enough by itself to reach the target, eliminating tailpipe emissions would be a major factor.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Kia EV Models Set All-Time October Sales Record

Kia’s EV models saw a year-over-year increase of 83%, with the EV6, in particular, setting an all-time October sales record.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GreenPower unveils Mega Beast, a 300-mile range all-electric school bus

GreenPower’s latest Mega Beast promises an extended range, catering to diverse school district needs nationwide.

By Christian Hinton
Auto Care, MEMA Aftermarket Release 2023 Joint EV Report

The report shows that BEV sales are projected to account for 9% of total US light vehicles sales in 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bramble Energy Identifies Cheap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Solution

The company thinks it can produce hydrogen fuel cells 10 times cheaper than current traditional fuel cell costs

By David Sickels

Other Posts

NAPA Strives to Narrow EV Tech Training Gap Via Tools

Recognizing that tooling is an issue in shops working on EVs, NAPA is introducing a full line of insulated hand tools.

By David Sickels
EVCS, Lyft Launch New EV Charging Program

EV drivers on Lyft can benefit from discounted charging on the EVCS network, helping them realize significant savings.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Stellantis, Orano Enter EV Battery Recycling Agreement

Through the partnership, Stellantis aims to access essential materials crucial for electrification and energy transition.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
LG Energy, Toyota Sign EV Battery Supply Agreement

LG Energy Solution to supply Toyota with 20GWh of high-nickel NCMA battery modules annually from 2025.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff