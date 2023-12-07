Mullen Consolidates EV Battery Production to New California Facility

Mullen Automotive introduced a new high-energy facility in Fullerton, California, for EV battery development and production capabilities. Mullen said the new Southern California facility is dedicated to producing American-made EV battery packs, a critical component of the company’s goal to produce zero emissions.

Mullen said its high-energy pilot facility in Monrovia, California, will be consolidated with the recently purchased Romeo Power assets at its new high-energy and high-volume battery pack production facility in Fullerton, California. Mullen plans to close the Monrovia facility by the end of 2023, transferring existing battery testing and production equipment to the new location.

Beginning in December, Mullen said it will begin calibration of the solid-state polymer (“SSP”) battery BMS for integration into the Class 1 EV cargo van. The company added it will begin drivable testing of the solid-state polymer battery packs in the Class 1 EV cargo van in Q1 2024.