October ‘Guess The Tool’ Warms Up Winners

 

If you correctly guessed that the image represents “Deburring Tools” you might be a winner of a $10 McDonald’s gift card!
The winners in October’s Guess the Tool MindGames contest correctly guessed Deburring Tool. The non-winners guessed something else.

D-brrrrr-ing Tool

We had a huge response and thank everyone for entering the contenst!

Randomly selected winners of a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card are:

• Ann Watkins, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

• Carson Ritter, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe, KS

• R. David Baughman, WCC, Ann Arbor, MI

• Tanya Perea, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

• David Foster, WSU Tech, Wichita, KS

• Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg, IL

• Rich Kelso, Advanced Technology Institute, Virginia Beach, VA

• Giovanni Martinez, Bristol Tech, Bristol, CT

• Swade Helton, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe, KS

• Steven Marquez, PNWBoces, Yorktown Hts., NY

This week’s Pop Quiz is going on now. Get your entries in before midnight, October 31 for your chance to win!’

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

