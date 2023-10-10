Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Featured at Miami Electrify Expo

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced it will showcase the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid at the Electrify Expo in Miami, Florida, October 14-15 at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds.

The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV, which has received multiple awards while enjoying rave reviews from media and customers, will be on static display and available for test drives at every Electrify Expo event in 2023, the company said.

The next show will be held in Miami, Florida, at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds on October 14-15, with the final stop in Austin, Texas.

“Electrify Expo is the perfect venue to introduce the award-winning 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid to customers looking to make an initial move into electrified mobility,” said Mark Chaffin, MMNA president and CEO. “As a leader in electrification, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is a logical first step for many consumers motivated by environmental awareness, but who may not be ready to go all-in on battery-only power. The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid blends the clean and quiet motoring of an electric vehicle with the range and ease of refueling of gasoline. When customers see the exquisite exterior and interior styling coupled with the advanced technology and ease in which the vehicle transitions from the respective powertrains, we are confident they’ll want an Outlander in their driveway. “

With more than one million square feet of displays, coupled with a robust test-drive component, Electrify Expo provides attendees with a fully immersive experience in the vehicle electrification world with the chance to “try before they buy.”

For more information, visit www.electrifyexpo.com.