Raybestos R-Line Expands To Full Coverage

Raybestos has further expanded its R-Line brake pad offering with the addition of new part numbers for older vehicle models, according to Kristin Grons, marketing manager for Brake Parts Inc LLC (BPI).

“The Raybestos R-Line now has nearly 1,000 part numbers and covers virtually every type of domestic or import nameplate vehicle that may enter our customers’ bays,” said Grons. “Because our product experts continually review and update our brake part offerings, professional service technicians can rely on Raybestos for the comprehensive coverage of quality brake parts they need to do the job right the first time.”

Raybestos R-Line offers reliable stopping power with broad coverage for cars, vans, SUVs and light trucks. The traditional OE-match ceramic or semi-metallic formulations give the everyday driver the reliability and dependability that they desire. R-Line includes a full selection of components for complete braking system coverage, making it easy for customers to perform a quality brake job.

To learn more about Raybestos brake product lines, contact a local Raybestos sales representative, call customer service at (800) 323-0354 or visit www.raybestos.com.