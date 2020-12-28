Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Register For ASE Renewal App By Dec. 31

on

SMP Awards $20K To Automotive Scholarship Winners

on

EnerSys To Sell ODYSSEY Batteries At NAPA AUTO PARTS

on

Mitchell 1 Names 'Thank You Thursdays' Sweepstakes Winners
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF Video
play

VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Balancing Combustion Forces

Underhood: Balancing Combustion Forces
Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta

Undercar: Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Register For ASE Renewal App By Dec. 31

 

on

Service professionals with automobile certifications (A1-A9) can get a one-time, one-year extension of their unexpired credentials by subscribing to the ASE renewal app, according to the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“It has been a challenging year, especially for service technicians who have been designated essential workers and have been instrumental in keeping vehicles, like last-mile delivery vans, on the road,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “We felt it was important to make it easier for these service professionals to continue to provide these needed services by offering them a remote option to renew their A1-A9 certifications using the ASE renewal app.”

By subscribing to the ASE renewal app by Dec. 31, service professionals will get an automatic one-year extension of their unexpired credentials. The app will send each subscriber one question, per test, per month on their smart phone, tablet or computer. After answering eight monthly questions correctly, per test, an additional year extension will be earned beyond the app sign-up bonus.

To subscribe, create an account at ASErenewalApp.com, download the app from the app store or play store, and sign in with your account credentials. 

Advertisement

Those holding any other non-automobile ASE certifications expiring on Dec. 31, 2020 will automatically have their certifications extended until June 30, 2021. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: NHTSA Announces 2020 Update On AEB Installation

News: Pirelli Makes Scorpion Zero Tire For Land Rover Defender

News: AAPEX 2020 Tech Of The Year Known For Work Ethic

News: SMP Awards $20K To Blue Streak Scholarship Winners

Advertisement
Connect