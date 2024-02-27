Schaeffler Announces New Automotive Manufacturing Facility

Global motion technology company Schaeffler announced the expansion of its operations in the U.S. with the addition of a new manufacturing facility focused on producing automotive electric mobility solutions. This announcement represents the company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the Americas region, Schaeffler said.

Schaeffler is investing over $230 million in building a greenfield manufacturing facility, located in Dover, Ohio, as well as future expansions in the state until 2032. As part of an agreement with the State of Ohio and JobsOhio, the company will receive incentives via grants and tax credits for these investments that will create 650 jobs in the state. These jobs will lead to growth at the company’s current facility in Wooster, Ohio, and the new manufacturing facility in Dover, the company said.

Construction of the new facility will begin in mid-2024 with an estimated completion in the third quarter of 2025, Schaeffler said. Once complete, the first phase of the facility will boast roughly 130,000 square feet of manufacturing space dedicated to electric mobility solutions for the automotive industry. Products manufactured at this site will include electric axles for light and medium-duty vehicles.

“Our new plant will play a pivotal role in shaping our future in the Americas region,” said Marc McGrath, CEO of Schaeffler Americas. “Dedicated to advancing our innovative product offering, our new Dover, Ohio facility will feature state-of-the-art production processes so we can better serve our customers, while also adopting sustainable practices, as we continue to pioneer motion.”

Schaeffler said the products manufactured at the new facility will include electric axles. Sustainability will also be at the core of Schaeffler’s operations with thew new facility incorporating eco-friendly practices, aligning with the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and to be climate-neutral by 2040.

The company said its Dover manufacturing facility location is in the proximity of Schaeffler’s customers, major automotive OEMs, strategic suppliers, access to highways and to the company’s Wooster facility, which specializes in the manufacturing of transmission systems and serves as an innovation hub for automotive electric mobility. The new facility will create approximately 450 job opportunities by 2032. Positions include manufacturing operators (assembly, welding and CNC), material handlers, manufacturing leaders, engineers, maintenance technicians, tooling technicians, quality professionals and other support staff.

The company said it will partner with local technical colleges to ensure a robust talent pipeline and provide the community both apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship opportunities. As part of its commitment to Ohio, Schaeffler recently completed a 90,000-square-foot expansion of its Wooster facility to produce electric motors and components for electric powertrain systems. The company is also enhancing its relationship with The Ohio State University (OSU) to create a new battery cell research and development center that will open in 2025.

Schaeffler said it will plan a groundbreaking event later this year for its Dover facility.

With 15 plants in the Americas region and five R&D locations, Schaeffler said it has made significant investments in South Carolina, Missouri and Connecticut over the past decade as the U.S. represents a strategic growth market for the global manufacturer.