News

SEMA Battle Of The Builders Young Guns Competition Kicks Off

 

Now in its fourth year, the SEMA Young Guns competition is open to anyone ages 27 or younger (as of Nov. 6, 2020) who builds their vehicle primarily on their own. Interested builders are encouraged to register immediately for the opportunity to compete among their peers at the Spring Break Jam event.

Applications to participate must be submitted online at www.semayoungguns.com. SEMA will then select 10 vehicles from the pool of submissions and reach out directly to the builders prior to the event to notify them of acceptance.

2019 Regional Winner and Young Guns Top 10 finalist Cody Nebeker with his 1930 Chrysler. The 2020 SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Guns Regional Competition kicks off at the Heat Wave Spring Break Jam in South Padre Island, Texas

A panel of professional judges will choose one winner during the two-day event who will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the 2020 SEMA Show in Las Vegas (Nov. 3-6), transportation of the winner’s vehicle, a designated feature spot at the SEMA Show and entry into the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition. The second- and third-place runner-up vehicles will still have the opportunity to be invited to the SEMA Show at the conclusion of the regional qualifier events in a nationwide fan vote.

For more information on the SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Guns Competition and to submit an application for an opportunity to be chosen to compete at a regional qualifying event, visit www.semayoungguns.com



