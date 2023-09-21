 Stellantis Partners with Charge Enterprises

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Stellantis Partners with Charge Enterprises

Charge has become an EV charging installation partner for Stellantis’s network of more than 2,600 U.S. dealers.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

ts partnership with Charge Enterprises, in which Charge has become an EV charging installation partner for Stellantis’s network of more than 2,600 U.S. dealers.

Related Articles

Charge becomes the fourth recommended partner for dealer EV readiness for Stellantis dealers across the United States, joining Future Energy, Vehya and AGI.

“As our partners in the automotive industry transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, our goal is to provide our 2,600-plus U.S. dealers with high-quality options that meet their individual EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business,” U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. “Charge is equipped with the automotive experience, client-centric approach and technical expertise needed to help support our dealers and make this implementation safe, reliable, scalable and flexible for future demands.”

As an experienced infrastructure partner, Charge’s client education, project management, design, engineering and installation will provide a full-service solution for dealers. As part of its Dare Forward 2030 plan, Stellantis said it is setting the course for 50% of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles (BEV) by the end of this decade. The company plans to offer more than 25 battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. by 2030.

Stellantis is one of seven automakers, including BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz Group, creating a joint venture to accelerate the transition to EVs in North America, by making EV charging more convenient, accessible and reliable.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Electrify America Unveils 75MW Solar Glow 1 Project

At peak capacity, the power drawn from the project is equivalent to charging 500 EVs simultaneously.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Electrify America announced the start of commercial operations for the new 75 Megawatt (MW) Electrify America Solar Glow 1 solar photovoltaic renewable energy generation project in San Bernardino County, CA. Electrify America Solar Glow 1 is the result of a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with developer Terra-Gen.

The company said this investment is expected to generate 75MW at peak solar capacity, which is comparable to the power drawn by 500 EVs charging at once at an average speed of 150 kilowatts. The total annual production is projected at 225 Gigawatt-hours (GWh).

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Clarios to Acquire Paragon’s Battery Unit

The investment aligns with the company’s focus on low-voltage vehicle architecture and systems.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EVgo, Amazon Launch EV Charger Navigation Experience

Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and others with Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find a nearby charging station.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Report: Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Surge in EV Investment

Manufacturers have announced more than $80 billion in EV and EV charging investments since the IRA passed.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GM Expands V2H Bidirectional Charging in EV Range

GM says expanding access to vehicle-to-home technology will allow customers to experience even more EV benefits.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

HV/EV Battery Pack Replacements

It is difficult to say when a battery pack will need to be replaced.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Schneider Adds More BEVs to Southern California Fleet

The investment marks Schneider’s commitment to lower carbon emissions and expand its electric fleet.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Siemens Looks to Bring 5G Electrification to the Americas

Siemens has joined the Curiosity Lab smart city ecosystem in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, to leverage 5G technology.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai Mobis to Exhibit at IAA Mobility 2023

The company will display 20+ production-ready advancements in electrification and auto components at the event.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff