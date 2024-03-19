 Sun Auto Acquires Carrollton Complete Automotive

Sun Auto Acquires Carrollton Complete Automotive

Sun Auto said the acquisition will help with its expansion across Texas.

Sun Auto Tire & Service announced the acquisition of Carrollton Complete Automotive as part of its expansion and growth of quality automotive and tire service across Texas.

“The addition of Carrollton Complete Automotive is another step in our commitment to be the leading automotive service and tire provider in the great state of Texas,” said Sun Auto Tire & Service CEO Tony Puckett. “Carrollton Complete Automotive is a fixture within the community, and we are honored to have their resolute team become part of the Sun Auto family.”

Carrollton Complete Automotive offers a wide range of automotive services including oil changes, fluid flushes, and engine repairs as well as a variety of premium tires for all makes and models. The company said existing customers will benefit from the value of Sun Auto’s nationwide warranty program, while employees will have access to excellent employee benefits and resources.

“I am excited to integrate the strengths of both Sun Auto and Carrollton Complete Automotive to continue to provide service with both passion and excellence,” said Carrollton Complete Automotive District Manager, Kristi Peterson. “We are excited to share the many benefits of being part of the Sun Auto family with the Carrollton Complete Automotive team and look forward to a promising future.”

BendPak has entered a strategic partnership with Expert Automotive Equipment to be the primary distributor for all BendPak brands and products in the Las Vegas Valley. BendPak said this collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, combining BendPak’s expertise in automotive lifts, wheel service equipment and shop equipment with Expert Automotive Equipment’s commitment to providing products and services to the automotive industry.

