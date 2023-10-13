 Triple-Turbo 6.6L LLY Duramax Engine

Diesel

Triple-Turbo 6.6L LLY Duramax Engine

Tom chose the LLY engine because it had the largest factory turbo.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

“This truck is pretty much what got me into the diesel side of things,” says Thomas, a welder turned diesel enthusiast. “I just started cruising the forums, watching a lot of the videos and how-to’s and asking questions.”

Tom’s journey didn’t start with a background as a mechanic or an automotive engineer like some. He was a welder and would take on various jobs, from fabrication to repairs. Tom’s passion for diesel work began when he acquired his 2006 Chevrolet Colorado. Ever since, he’s been completing all the work on the truck himself in his garage.

“I bought this truck in 2014, when I moved to my permanent-duty station in the Marine Corps,” Tom says. “It kind of started off as a joke, just wanting to do a 4WD truck and drop this engine into, but then it actually started coming together and becoming more and more.”

Tom’s friends at the time doubted the feasibility of what he had in mind – dropping a diesel into the frame of an ’06 Colorado was a tall order, but ultimately, he was successful in his endeavor.

The heart of Tom’s project is a 6.6L LLY Duramax engine. He explained that he chose the LLY engine because it had the largest factory turbo, which allowed him room for other significant upgrades early on.

Some of the key modifications he highlights include 60% over injectors, PPE down pipes, up pipes, manifolds, and their dry sump system. Tom runs a 66mm RDS turbo currently.

What sets his build apart is the introduction of two Comp Turbo S366 turbos mounted in the valley. They aren’t tuned and turned on yet, but once ready, he plans to pair it with a stroked CP3 pump and hopefully make close to 1,000 horsepower. Currently, with the single turbo, he estimates it to be around 600 horsepower.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

