Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder, by Evan Laux

Jesse Warren and the team over at Warren Diesel Injection are synonymous with diesel power. For 13 years, the Guy Mills, PA-based shop has been a trailblazer in the performance diesel industry and largely known for their competition fuel injectors for the 6.0L, 6.4L and 7.3L Powerstroke platforms.

All of WDI’s injectors are remanufactured, flow tested and put through a series of tests to provide high quality components. That same dedication comes through in Warren’s competitive side. He’s been building competition trucks for years, including the hybrid 6.0L/6.4L Powerstroke engine we detailed for out Diesel of the Week series in 2021.

His ingenuity is on full display at events like the Ultimate Callout Challenge, where his super-powered Powerstroke builds stand relatively alone as the minority in a sea full of Cummins builds. We were able to check out his new 6.0L Powerstroke Pro Mod truck this year at the event.

“We’ve been working on this for about three years,” Warren told us. “We picked up a Ford Ranger for a Pro Mod truck and had it looked at – they said it would never pass the certifications. So we started from the ground up and we built the entire chromoly chassis.

“This one here is a little different than some of the Pro Street 6.0Ls we have out there right now. It’s a cast iron filled block with CNC ported heads, and we ended up going with Jesel solid rockers and lifters and the Colt solid lifter cam. It’s got Mahle forged race pistons and Wagler rods.

On the forced air front, the engine features a 92mm GT55 turbocharger with a .124 exhaust housing. Warren guesses that engine will make around 90 lbs. of boost with its three stages of nitrous.