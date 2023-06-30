Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Last week we took a look at a 6.7L Cummins by none other than Paul Cato, owner of Maverick Diesel. We originally saw the build out at the Ultimate Callout Challenge, and after taking a deep dive into Cato’s 6.7L, we were happy to see that the team had brought a second truck to show off as well.

Mitchell Wicklund is the owner of truck #2, and he gave us all the details on the engine. Crafted by the industry experts over at LinCo Diesel Performance, it’s no doubt this powerhouse has been turning heads with its exceptional performance.

“When I first started working for Paul, we used Jeff from LinCo on a day-to-day basis when it came to anything engine related,” Wicklund says. “They have fantastic customer service, and he’s a really good guy who helps us out all the time.”

Distinguishing this 6.7L Cummins engine from Paul’s counterpart, Mitchell notes, “This one’s a stock loaner engine… Paul’s is a filled block and this isn’t, I have full water. I got Wagler rods and a 12mm girdle. It’s not bored but it’s got fire ring grooves cut. Then, of course, we got LinCo’s own valve cover, which I really like.”

Despite its mostly stock configuration, the engine packs a punch, offering both reliability and power. While Paul wasn’t quite ready to race at the event this year, Wicklund was eager to test out the new setup. Comprised of Flux Diesel 400% over injectors, an Exergy 14mm race pump, and an Air Tech 85/96 132mm turbocharger, the engine could boogie.

Regarding horsepower, Mitchell estimates a formidable ~1,100 horsepower for the 5.90 index class. He hints at the engine’s untapped potential, mentioning, “We’ve got air and fuel for a lot more, but that’ll be turned up later in the year hopefully.”

“This is my first year actually racing my own truck at UCC, and this is my third race ever with it. I got my NHRA license just last year with Paul’s truck, so I’m real new to it.”