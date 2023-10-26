Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Jonathan Montesino’s journey into the world of diesel performance began when he enrolled in the Ford Asset Program in 2001, right out of college. Armed with a two-year associate degree and a host of Ford certifications, he initially worked on basic repairs and maintenance for Ford vehicles under warranty. However, his fascination with diesel engines soon led him to explore this uncharted territory. His love for racing and drag racing with Mustangs and cars only fueled his passion further.

In 2011, Jonathan’s personal client base had grown to the point where he had more work at home than at the shop. This led him to opening his own shop called Diesel Garage Inc. He began focusing on diesel performance work, but as the times changed, his garage transitioned more towards repair and maintenance.

Jonathan started his racing career with a Ford F-250 single cab with a 6.0L Powerstroke engine. He gradually transformed it from stock to a high-performance machine, reaching impressive speeds. However, a fateful incident at the track led to the retirement of that truck and the birth of a purpose-built race machine.

He first acquired his Ford Ranger back in 2015, aiming to create a Pro-Street truck. He sought to push the limits of what was possible within the rules of the NHRDA, opting for a smaller and lighter platform while remaining fiercely loyal to Ford. The Ranger was the perfect canvas for his ambitions.

Under the hood, he’s dropped in a 6.7L Cummins engine. A machine shop in Mooresville, North Carolina handled essential tasks like line boring, sleeve installation, deck machining, and cylinder head work. Their expertise set the stage for what would become a powerhouse on the drag strip. The engine features an LSM block and a Wagler Competition cylinder head.