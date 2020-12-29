Video
News

Valspar Selects 12 Winning Refinishers For 2021 Calendar

 

on

Valspar Automotive has selected the winners of its award-winning finishes contest to be showcased in the 2021 Valspar Automotive Calendar. On this year’s cover, Valspar Automotive celebrates the work of Bo Vescio of Vescio’s Customizing in Rogers, Minnesota, on a 1958 Bocar. Other standouts include Jason Vander Woude’s 2015 Harley-Davidson Roadglide from NSD Paintwerks in Lowell, Indiana, and Chad Martin’s 2001 Ford F-250 from Chad’s Custom Dreams in Saluda, South Carolina.

Click Here to Read More
“This year’s calendar showcases the work of some of the country’s most renowned refinishers,” says Rob Mowson, vice president of marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “You’ll see some pretty remarkable classic and custom cars, street rods, muscle cars and motorcycles finished in Valspar-only brand products including DeBeer Refinish, Matrix Edge, Prospray Finishes and Valspar Refinish.” 

The winners of the 2021 Valspar Automotive calendar are:

January: 2015 HARLEY-DAVIDSON ROADGLIDE | Jason Vander Woude | NSD Paintwerks

February: 1958 CHEVROLET APACHE | Brian Vastien | Hammer Fab 

March: 1966 FORD MUSTANG FASTBACK | Ryan Evans & Lonny Speer | Counts Kustom’s

April: 1963 BUICK RIVIERA |Justin Nichols | Nichols Paint & Fab

May: 1958 BOCAR |Bo Vescio | Vescio’s Customizing

June: 2016 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FAT BOY | Jace Hudson | The Fast Life Garage

July: 2001 FORD F-250 | Chad Martin | Chad’s Custom Dreams

August: 1967 PONTIAC LEMANS | John Wargo | The Custom Shop

September; 1971 CHEVROLET CORVETTE |Joe Gomez |Pine Valley Auto

October: 1959 PORSCHE 356 CONVERTIBLE D |Matt Howard | Deluxe Customs

November: 1962 VOLKSWAGEN 23 WINDOW DELUXE BUS | Ryan Emmel | Emmel’s Enamels

December: 1966 CHEVROLET C10 |Joe Tilley |Mike Sabetti Body Shop Inc

New for 2021 – a month by month digital download option for the calendar will be available. Follow us on Facebook @ValsparAutomotive for monthly calendar downloads for your mobile device and desktop. The 2021 calendar is available for purchase by calling 888-521-0199 (ext 226). For more information, visit Valspar Automotive

