Valvoline Launches Job Recruitment Platform for Automotive, Heavy-Duty Industries

Valvoline Inc. has launched its Auto Career Accelerator (ACA), an online recruiting platform that connects jobseekers to open positions in both the automotive services and heavy-duty industries.

Available positions will be posted exclusively from within Valvoline’s Lubricant Customer network, which includes tire shops, car dealerships, quick lube centers, heavy-duty fleets and other various Heavy-Duty positions nationwide.

“ACA is similar to other leading job boards in connecting job hopefuls with potential employers, however, our network is industry-specific in nature and contains a robust talent assessment,” said Jamal Muashsher, Valvoline vice president marketing and customer experience. “It is our intention to pair the best and brightest with available positions throughout our extensive Valvoline network, closing what we see as an auto industry employment gap.”

Initial posted ACA positions will include Entry-Level Technicians, Mid-Level Technicians, Management, Sales and Service. As the platform expands to include the Heavy-Duty industry, positions such as HD Mechanics, CDL Truck Drivers and Welders will be added.

According to The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, an estimated 76,000 mechanics are needed over the next decade to meet the needs of the automotive industry. “The Auto Career Accelerator was then born to unite student supply and industry demand,” added Muashsher.

“Throughout its 152-year history, Valvoline has formed relationships with thousands of vocational and technical, or vo-tech, schools nationwide. Conversely, our installer and fleet customers have consistently reported the technician shortage as an ongoing concern,” Muashsher continued. “With our blended industry connections, we felt it important to enable vo-tech students to easily and actively search thousands of open positions.”

For more information on Valvoline’s Auto Career Accelerator, contact [email protected].