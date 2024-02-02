WIN’s 2024 Scholarship Program Now Open

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced applications for its 2024 Scholarship program are now open here.

This year, WIN also partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to administer and expand its 2024 WIN Collision Repair Student Scholarships.

With applications open through March 8, 2024, these scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. This past year, WIN expanded its signature scholarship program continuing its tradition of financially supporting a record 20 female students who demonstrated a desire to excel in the field of collision repair.

As part of the application process, each WIN Scholarship applicant is registered for, and receives, a complimentary WIN Student Membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign.

The expanded WIN Scholarship program offers the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards on two financial levels, CHAMPION and STARS. Recipients are awarded a scholarship ranging from $500 up to $2,500 based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the interview process. They also receive WIN wearables, branded items and complimentary registration for attendance to the virtual format of the annual WIN Conference to be held in Newport Beach, May 5-8, 2024.

In keeping with tradition, WIN said one of the on-site Conference highlights is the annual WIN Scholarship Walk which raises funds from volunteers and sponsors, on Tuesday May 7th at 7:00 a.m. Participation is not limited to in-person conference attendees, however, as virtual attendees or non-attending friends, family, and colleagues are invited to support this program by organizing their own community walk or gifting their registration fee – no walking required! To register for the WIN Scholarship Walk, click here.

Finally, one of the most important benefits for WIN scholarship recipients is their receipt of a customized, well-stocked tool kit, according to WIN. “The kits are imperative as students begin their professional journey in collision repair, as oftentimes apprentice positions in shops or in classes have to share basic tools or lack the higher-end tools they need to successfully complete their projects,” WIN said. All scholarship recipients will receive tool kits valued at over $500.

WIN 2023 Scholarship Award Winners

CHAMPION Recipient, Hometown, Institution Name

Kaygen Bogle, Convoy, Ohio (Wyotech)

Convoy, Ohio (Wyotech) Mykenzie Fagan, Rio, Wisc., (Madison Area Technical College)

Rio, Wisc., (Madison Area Technical College) Sierra Fahley, Larsen, Wisc. (Fox Valley Technical)

Larsen, Wisc. (Fox Valley Technical) Nikya Fields, Houston, Texas (UTI Houston)

Houston, Texas (UTI Houston) Amy Fitzgerald, Tullahoma, Tenn. (Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro)

Tullahoma, Tenn. (Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro) Sylvia Fort, Torrance, Calif. (El Camino College)

Torrance, Calif. (El Camino College) Ruth Guardiola, Bellevue, Wash. (Metropolitan Community College)

Bellevue, Wash. (Metropolitan Community College) Alexandria Huntley, Spring, Texas (UTI Houston)

Spring, Texas (UTI Houston) Ren Weilage, Mankato, Minn. (South Central College)

Mankato, Minn. (South Central College) Morrigan Wolf, Redmond, Wash. (Lake Washington Institute of Technology)

STARS Recipient, Hometown, Institution Name

Renee Betz, Afton, Okla. (UTI – Houston)

Afton, Okla. (UTI – Houston) MaryAna Buell, Idaho Falls, Ida. (Idaho State University)

Idaho Falls, Ida. (Idaho State University) Taeler Coverdale , Houston, Texas (UTI – Houston)

, Houston, Texas (UTI – Houston) Lizbeth DelReal, Topeka, Kans, (Washburn Institute of Technology)

Topeka, Kans, (Washburn Institute of Technology) Brooklyn DiFrederico, The Villages, Fla. (Lake Technical College)

The Villages, Fla. (Lake Technical College) Carla Vanessa Ortiz Coleman, Jacksonville, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College)

Jacksonville, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College) Sandra Rowland , Maple Hill, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College)

, Maple Hill, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College) Mariah Sherman , Houston, Texas (UTI – Houston)

, Houston, Texas (UTI – Houston) Kayla Tollis, Coraopolis, Penn. (Rosedale Technical College)

Coraopolis, Penn. (Rosedale Technical College) Anastasia Wingo, New Freedom, Penn, (Pennsylvania College of Technology)

To apply for the WIN 2024 Scholarship program, visit: https://www.collisioneducationfoundation.org/student-scholarship-and-grant-application/ .