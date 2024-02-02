 WIN’s 2024 Scholarship Program Now Open

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

WIN’s 2024 Scholarship Program Now Open

WIN has joined forces with CREF to expand its scholarship reach and increase application opportunities.

Avatar
By Nadine Battah

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced applications for its 2024 Scholarship program are now open here. 

Related Articles

This year, WIN also partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to administer and expand its 2024 WIN Collision Repair Student Scholarships

With applications open through March 8, 2024, these scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. This past year, WIN expanded its signature scholarship program continuing its tradition of financially supporting a record 20 female students who demonstrated a desire to excel in the field of collision repair.

As part of the application process, each WIN Scholarship applicant is registered for, and receives, a complimentary WIN Student Membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign.

The expanded WIN Scholarship program offers the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards on two financial levels, CHAMPION and STARS. Recipients are awarded a scholarship ranging from $500 up to $2,500 based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the interview process. They also receive WIN wearables, branded items and complimentary registration for attendance to the virtual format of the annual WIN Conference to be held in Newport Beach, May 5-8, 2024.

In keeping with tradition, WIN said one of the on-site Conference highlights is the annual WIN Scholarship Walk which raises funds from volunteers and sponsors, on Tuesday May 7th at 7:00 a.m. Participation is not limited to in-person conference attendees, however, as virtual attendees or non-attending friends, family, and colleagues are invited to support this program by organizing their own community walk or gifting their registration fee – no walking required! To register for the WIN Scholarship Walk, click here.

Finally, one of the most important benefits for WIN scholarship recipients is their receipt of a customized, well-stocked tool kit, according to WIN. “The kits are imperative as students begin their professional journey in collision repair, as oftentimes apprentice positions in shops or in classes have to share basic tools or lack the higher-end tools they need to successfully complete their projects,” WIN said. All scholarship recipients will receive tool kits valued at over $500.

WIN 2023 Scholarship Award Winners

CHAMPION Recipient, Hometown, Institution Name

  • Kaygen Bogle, Convoy, Ohio (Wyotech)
  • Mykenzie Fagan, Rio, Wisc., (Madison Area Technical College)
  • Sierra Fahley, Larsen, Wisc. (Fox Valley Technical)
  • Nikya Fields, Houston, Texas (UTI Houston)
  • Amy Fitzgerald, Tullahoma, Tenn. (Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro)
  • Sylvia Fort, Torrance, Calif. (El Camino College)
  • Ruth Guardiola, Bellevue, Wash. (Metropolitan Community College)
  • Alexandria Huntley, Spring, Texas (UTI Houston)
  • Ren Weilage, Mankato, Minn. (South Central College)
  • Morrigan Wolf, Redmond, Wash. (Lake Washington Institute of Technology)

STARS Recipient, Hometown, Institution Name

  • Renee Betz, Afton, Okla. (UTI – Houston)
  • MaryAna Buell, Idaho Falls, Ida. (Idaho State University)
  • Taeler Coverdale, Houston, Texas (UTI – Houston)
  • Lizbeth DelReal, Topeka, Kans, (Washburn Institute of Technology)
  • Brooklyn DiFrederico, The Villages, Fla. (Lake Technical College)
  • Carla Vanessa Ortiz Coleman, Jacksonville, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College)
  • Sandra Rowland, Maple Hill, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College)
  • Mariah Sherman, Houston, Texas (UTI – Houston)
  • Kayla Tollis, Coraopolis, Penn. (Rosedale Technical College)
  • Anastasia Wingo, New Freedom, Penn, (Pennsylvania College of Technology)

To apply for the WIN 2024 Scholarship program, visit: https://www.collisioneducationfoundation.org/student-scholarship-and-grant-application/ .

You May Also Like

News

East Penn Launches Power2Recycle Campaign

The campaign focuses on educating all stakeholders on recycling practices for vehicle batteries.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

East Penn Manufacturing has initiated a new environmental campaign titled Power2Recycle, aimed at promoting proper recycling practices, particularly for batteries. The campaign focuses on the collaborative effort between the lead battery industry and the public to foster resource conservation, integrated recycling and carbon reduction technologies.

The company has developed a Power2Recycle webpage to educate the public on the circular economy of lead batteries. The initiative underscores the use of highly recyclable products like lead batteries and encourages their return for proper recycling. It also highlights the industry's commitment to producing recyclable, sustainable products that contribute to emission reduction, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
WAI Announces 96 New Part Numbers

The 100% new part numbers cover more than 54 million VIO.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Check out this pulling truck with a triple-turbo 6.4L Cummins engine in it!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MAHLE Selects Remaining Winners of Engine Giveaway Sweepstakes

The remaining two winners of the inaugural “Powered by MAHLE” giveaway were named.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bridgestone Donates 12 Vans to Boys & Girls Clubs

Bridgestone grants $400K for youth transportation to 20 Clubs, aiding clubhouse access.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

TechForce Report Shows Increase in Tech School Completions

Tech schools have seen an increase in student completions in automotive, collision, and diesel programs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
House Passes Bill to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

The U.S. House passed the “Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act” (H.R. 4468) with bipartisan support.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco 

Group honored for Marketing Excellence and Outstanding achievements in Innovation, Product Launch, and Supply Chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff