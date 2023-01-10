Winter ASE Registration Open

The winter registration period for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) for testing and recertification is now open at ASE.com.

Those service professionals registering by the end of the winter testing period on March 31, 2023 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests. ASE offers three options for taking certification or recertification tests.

ASE in-person testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers.

Those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification, making it easy to extend the expiration date of their ASE certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

ASE now offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests, excluding L1 and L2 tests.

To register and select an available option to take selected ASE certification tests, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign-in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete. For assistance from ASE customer service, call 800-390-6789.