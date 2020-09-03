Women In Auto Care Awards Scholarships, Tools

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, awarded more than $100,000 in scholarship funding and starter tool sets in 2020. The scholarship funding was provided to 40 female students across the United States looking to begin a career in the auto care industry. What began as a $2,000 scholarship fund for the community in 2004 has now vastly expanded to more than $100,000 in funds for the third year in a row. Since 2004, Women in Auto Care have awarded more than $560,000 in scholarships.

The 2020 Women in Auto Care scholarship recipients include: Aleana Burbank – Clearfield, Utah

Alexandrya Hankins – Minneola, Kansas

Audrie Nelson – Windsor, Ohio

Augustina Mendez-Agustin – Hendersonville, North Carolina

Carisa Camarillo – Duluth, Minnesota

Cayla Egle – Kewaskum, Wisconsin

Cherokee Hall – Sanford, North Carolina

Cleopatra Kannel – Ogden, Utah

Courtney Goldstein – Roseburg, Oregon

Ericka Ward – Leawood, Kansas

Hailey Ems – Cincinnati, Ohio

Haley Kowalczyk-Cruickshank – Midland, Michigan

Janelle Lopez – San Antonio, Texas

JCamille Ragoopath – Bismarck, North Dakota

Jean Hagen – Elcerrito, California

Joyce Kathryn Menghamal – Commerce, California

Julia Sonnleitner – Draper, Utah

Katelyn Fair – Milan, Michigan

Katherine Bothe – Linwood, Michigan

Kelsey Bruner – Leechburg, Pennsylvania

Kirsten williams – Oak Hill, West Virginia

Liana Castagna – Key Largo, Florida

Lily Kussman – Lake Mills, Wisconsin

Lynn Scherer – Boyertown, Pennsylvania

Madeline Johanson – Arlington, Washington

Madison Bromfield – Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Maria Lichtenberg – Helenville, Wisconsin

Mary Elizabeth Bannister – Glenelg, Maryland

McKayla Crabtree – Pound, Virginia

Megan Owens – Fargo, North Dakota

Mia Wright – Los Fresnos, Texas

Natalie Alvarado Molina – Salt Lake City, Utah

Rachel Crawford – Oak Harbor, Washington

Roury Farnum – Valparaiso, Indiana

Samantha Barrios – Romeoville, Illinois

Shawna Mandel – Peyton, Colorado

Sydney McQueary – Ukiah, California

Takeshia Carter – Chicago, Illinois

Zoe Edgar – Henderson, Nevada

Zoe Wilkerson – Lubbock, Texas “We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to support female students and make an impact in their lives while helping them achieve their dreams,” said Nicole Brennan and Jacquie Hower, scholarship committee chairs, Women in Auto Care. “It is so important that our industry supports the next generation of technicians and leaders in the auto care industry.”

