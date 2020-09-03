Women In Auto Care Awards Scholarships, Tools

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, awarded more than $100,000 in scholarship funding and starter tool sets in 2020. The scholarship funding was provided to 40 female students across the United States looking to begin a career in the auto care industry. What began as a $2,000 scholarship fund for the community in 2004 has now vastly expanded to more than $100,000 in funds for the third year in a row. Since 2004, Women in Auto Care have awarded more than $560,000 in scholarships.
The 2020 Women in Auto Care scholarship recipients include:
- Aleana Burbank – Clearfield, Utah
- Alexandrya Hankins – Minneola, Kansas
- Audrie Nelson – Windsor, Ohio
- Augustina Mendez-Agustin – Hendersonville, North Carolina
- Carisa Camarillo – Duluth, Minnesota
- Cayla Egle – Kewaskum, Wisconsin
- Cherokee Hall – Sanford, North Carolina
- Cleopatra Kannel – Ogden, Utah
- Courtney Goldstein – Roseburg, Oregon
- Ericka Ward – Leawood, Kansas
- Hailey Ems – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Haley Kowalczyk-Cruickshank – Midland, Michigan
- Janelle Lopez – San Antonio, Texas
- JCamille Ragoopath – Bismarck, North Dakota
- Jean Hagen – Elcerrito, California
- Joyce Kathryn Menghamal – Commerce, California
- Julia Sonnleitner – Draper, Utah
- Katelyn Fair – Milan, Michigan
- Katherine Bothe – Linwood, Michigan
- Kelsey Bruner – Leechburg, Pennsylvania
- Kirsten williams – Oak Hill, West Virginia
- Liana Castagna – Key Largo, Florida
- Lily Kussman – Lake Mills, Wisconsin
- Lynn Scherer – Boyertown, Pennsylvania
- Madeline Johanson – Arlington, Washington
- Madison Bromfield – Portsmouth, New Hampshire
- Maria Lichtenberg – Helenville, Wisconsin
- Mary Elizabeth Bannister – Glenelg, Maryland
- McKayla Crabtree – Pound, Virginia
- Megan Owens – Fargo, North Dakota
- Mia Wright – Los Fresnos, Texas
- Natalie Alvarado Molina – Salt Lake City, Utah
- Rachel Crawford – Oak Harbor, Washington
- Roury Farnum – Valparaiso, Indiana
- Samantha Barrios – Romeoville, Illinois
- Shawna Mandel – Peyton, Colorado
- Sydney McQueary – Ukiah, California
- Takeshia Carter – Chicago, Illinois
- Zoe Edgar – Henderson, Nevada
- Zoe Wilkerson – Lubbock, Texas
“We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to support female students and make an impact in their lives while helping them achieve their dreams,” said Nicole Brennan and Jacquie Hower, scholarship committee chairs, Women in Auto Care. “It is so important that our industry supports the next generation of technicians and leaders in the auto care industry.”
Women in Auto Care thanks its sponsors, membership, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and Cornwell tools for their contributions and continued support of the Women in Auto Care scholarship program.