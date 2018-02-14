VIDEO: Automated Semi-Truck Completes Coast-to-Coast Test Drive

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



A San Francisco startup said it recently completed a coast-to-coast test drive of an automated semi-truck hauling Electrolux refrigerators.

Embark, which develops self-driving technology for trucks, said the truck made the trip from Los Angeles to Jacksonville, FL, “without relying on a human driver on the freeway,” according to a CNBC report. Professional drivers were in the truck, “ready to take over the wheel if needed.”

Unlike Waymo and other tech companies, which “pre-map” their routes and use data from onboard sensors to augment their maps, Embark uses machine-learning software and data from onboard sensors to map the truck’s surroundings in real time and avoid obstacles, according to CNBC.

For more, click here or watch the video below.

Article courtesy BodyShop Business.