Lifestyle/Automated Vehicle
ago

VIDEO: Automated Semi-Truck Completes Coast-to-Coast Test Drive

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

VIDEO: Automated Semi-Truck Completes Coast-to-Coast Test Drive

Universal Technical Institute To Offer Free Collision Repair Training To High School Juniors This Summer

CARDONE Announces Winner In Technician Video Competition

Federated Car Care Scholarship Applications Now Available

Vehicle Colors: White Continues To Be No. 1 Choice Worldwide, BASF Says

Outsmarting The Smart Cars: ECM Replacement

Hundreds Of Automotive Scholarships To Be Awarded: Apply By March 31

Car Care Council Shares The Top 10 Most Common Vehicle Repairs

Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Adds Super Summit To 2018 Event Schedule

TechForce And Arizona Science Center Challenges And Inspires Next Generation Of Techs


A San Francisco startup said it recently completed a coast-to-coast test drive of an automated semi-truck hauling Electrolux refrigerators.

Embark, which develops self-driving technology for trucks, said the truck made the trip from Los Angeles to Jacksonville, FL, “without relying on a human driver on the freeway,” according to a CNBC report. Professional drivers were in the truck, “ready to take over the wheel if needed.”

Unlike Waymo and other tech companies, which “pre-map” their routes and use data from onboard sensors to augment their maps, Embark uses machine-learning software and data from onboard sensors to map the truck’s surroundings in real time and avoid obstacles, according to CNBC.

For more, click here or watch the video below.

Article courtesy BodyShop Business.

Show Full Article