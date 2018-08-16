Collision Repair Education Foundation Seeks ‘Back To School’ Donations For High School And College Collision Programs

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation is inviting the industry to help ensure high school and college collision instructors have a great start to their fall semester by donating tools, equipment, consumables and other items. Instructors work toward graduating properly trained, entry-level staff for industry employment but continue to face limited budgets.

“Now more than ever do local high school and college collision school programs need the industry’s assistance and investment and a perfect time to help these instructors is as they begin their fall semester,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for the Education Foundation. “If a company is not currently involved with a local school, we can help connect them. In addition to helping the collision program, the school administration seeing that local businesses are interested in their students goes a long way.”

Items in need for donation for collision school programs include (donations are tax-deductible through the Collision Repair Education Foundation):

Supplies (sandpaper, masking tape, primer, paint, etc.)

Spare parts (fenders, bumper covers, etc.) for students to practice on

Technician uniform sponsorship to promote professionalism

Used laptops/tablets for estimating classes

Safety equipment (respirators, safety glasses, etc.)

Floor and wall paint sponsorship to help ensure the program looks professional for current and future students

Companies interested in donating and/or sponsoring items to local high school and college collision school programs should contact Eckenrode at [email protected] or 847-463-5244.