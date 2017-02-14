Check Out The Dodge Demon Teaser Video

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

“Gimme fuel! Gimme fire! Gimme that which I desire!” is poetry by Metallica that speaks to every gearhead. But, any engine builder will be quick to point out that the “power of that poetry” is actually limited; limited by the chemistry of combustion; limited by thin air.

The key to increasing the power output of the Challenger SRT Demon’s supercharged HEMI, or any engine for that matter, is a function of how much cool air you can get in the engine.

To maximize the Demon’s full potential, SRT has added:

The largest functional “Air Grabber” cold air intake hood ever installed on a production vehicle, measuring more than 45 square inches

A significantly larger air box that is sealed and ducted to the hood scoop

Two illuminated functional “Air Catcher” headlamps

The combination gives the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon significantly increased airflow, while also dropping the inlet air temperature by more than 30 degrees compared with the Hellcat.

